LIST: Water service interruptions in Metro Manila, Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal will experience water interruption following heavy rains induced by Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vamco).

Two major water concessionaires Manila Water Co. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. sought clients’ understanding as they advised them of low pressure to no water supply starting Thursday.

Manila Water said some of its reservoirs were not filled with water due to power outages, power fluctuations and flooding in pumping stations thus, some of its customers in Rizal, the cities of Pasig and Marikina are now experiencing low to no water supply.

This, despite the company’s usage of generator sets.

Taytay Public Information Office likewise made the same water service advisory. It said that the Brookside Pumping Station is temporarily unable to operate due to high level of floodwater in the facility.

“No estimated time yet of water service resumption. The facility will resume operation once the water subsides,” it said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” it added.

Turbid water

Meanwhile, Maynilad said increased turbidity — the clarity or murkiness of water due to the presence of particles — in the raw water from Ipo Dam has constrained the firm to reduce water production in its treatment plants.

Maynilad said it is monitoring the quality of raw water in Ipo dam.

Once the quality improves, Maynilad vowed to resume the water services in affected areas.

The water concessionaire advised its clients to conserve water in case another emergency water interruption occurs.

Below appears the schedules of water service interruption in cities of Metro Manila, Rizal and Cavite:

Manila Water

Pasig City

Marikina City

Rizal

Antipolo

San Mateo

Rodriguez

Taytay

Maynilad

Cities of Malabon, Navotas, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Bacoor, Imus City

Increased turbidity in the raw water from Ipo Dam has constrained us to reduce water production in our treatment plants. <12> pic.twitter.com/PsRibxd7Z2 — Maynilad (@maynilad) November 12, 2020

Cities of Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Quezon City and Manila