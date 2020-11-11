Manila judge shot inside courtroom

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:55 p.m.) — A Manila trial court judge was shot dead inside her court room on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45 Judge Ma. Theresa Abadilla (44). The incident report named her chief of court clerk, lawyer Amador Rebato (42), as the suspect.

A follow up report from Special Mayor’s Reaction Team chief Police Major Jhun Ibay said that Abadilla arrived at the emergency department of the hospital at 2:45 p.m.

She was declared dead at 3:15 in the afternoon.

According to the witness cited in the report, Abadilla and Rebato were both inside the office when a gunshot was heard.

The incident happened at around 2:45 p.m.

An ABS-CBN tweet report said that the Manila City hall was placed under lockdown after the incident. — Kristine Joy Patag