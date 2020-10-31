Suspect in radio commentator's murder denies joining NPA

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Photo shows radio anchor Ed Dizon (inset) slumped near his car after he was gunned down in Kidapawan City the other day.
John Unson
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 6:39pm

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — The alleged plotter of the murder last year of a radio commentator critical of the Kappa investment racket on Saturday denied he has joined the New People’s Army.

In a video circulated to different media outfits here, Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, alias "Bong Encarnacion", also denied any involvement in the fatal ambush here on July 10, 2019 of Eduardo Dizon.

Tabusares, who is at large, was Kappa’s coordinator for Kidapawan City and North Cotabato.

Dizon, a commentator in the Brigada FM station in Kidapawan City, was a staunch critic of the Kappa investment scheme founded by self-proclaimed Christian preacher Joel Apolinario.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Safety earlier said Tabusares has joined an NPA group operating in North Cotabato province.

“There is no truth to that,” Tabusares said in a video that went viral on social media.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on January 15 by Judge Henelinda Molina-Diaz of the Regional Trial Court 12th Judicial Region Branch here. 

