Basilan lawmaker Hataman, wife recover from COVID-19

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman and spouse, Mayor Sitti Djalia of Isabela City, have recovered from coronavirus infection, the Basilan solon said Thursday.

Hataman, lone congressional representative of Basilan, said they are both thankful to physicians who treated them after testing positive for COVID-19 early this month.

“We are thankful to our friends, constituents and supporters who wished for our recovery,” said Hataman, erstwhile regional governor for seven years of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

His wife, Sitti Djalia, is a first-termer mayor of Isabela, one of two cities in Basilan that also has 11 municipalities.

Hataman said their children and other companions in their residence in Isabela City fortunately all tested negative for COVID-19.

“I’m appealing to all those who have symptoms of coronavirus infection to immediately seek medical assistance. This kind of infection is no joke. Let us adhere to government COVID-19 restriction policies,” Hataman said.