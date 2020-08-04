Groups come together to raise funds for Mindoro's tamaraw rangers

MANILA, Philippines — Organizations set up a campaign to support rangers and wardens protecting the critically endangered tamaraws in Mindoro island whose source of livelihood is being threatened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The health crisis forced the Mounts Iglit-Baco Natural Park—home to at least 480 of the world’s last 600 tamaraws (Bubalus mindorensis)—to close down, cutting off the primary source of income for 32 wardens and one ranger who are all members of Mindoro’s indigenous Taw’buid, Buid and Iraya tribes.

The natural park’s wardens serve as guide and porters for tourism and research expeditions, while the Tamaraw Conservation Programme and park rangers keep poachers and hunters at bay.

To raise salaries and allowances for the retrenched wardens and rangers, the non-profit Philippine Parks and Biodiversity formed the Tamaraw Society, wherein members shall commit to donate or raise P20,000 each. Funds will be disbursed through the TCP under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ann Dumaliang, one of the proponents of the Tamaraw Society, said there are initial nine organizations that have committed to pool funds for tamaraw rangers.

“We are hoping to find 11 more who are willing to share in the cause and help our environmental frontliners through this challenging time,” Dumaliang told Philstar.com.

“Our forest enforcers are more critical now that ever especially given the surge in environmental opportunism observed everywhere in the world. We need to help them continue what they need to do,” she added.

Tamaraw, which is endemic to Mindoro, has been classified as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Dumaliang, who is also Masungi Georeserve’s project manager, also called on the government to invest in the country’s forest rangers by equipping them with organization support that will allow them to perform their job safely and effectively.

“[They] are truly our first line of deterrence and defense against environmental offenders in key biodiversity areas,” Dumaliang said.

“Investing in them will redound many fold when it comes to time and cost savings in pursuing remedies against offenders, the ecosystem services preserved, and the green jobs generated,” she added.

Organizations can help through: bit.ly/TamarawSociety

Personal pledges can also be made through the crowdfunding campaign launched by the Biodiversity Finance Initiative: bit.ly/TogetherForTamaraws