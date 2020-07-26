Fake AFP general arrested in Negros Occidental

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2020 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A man who posed as a military general and eight others were arrested in Barangay Zone 2, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on Friday.

Joel Famoso, 52, and his alleged cohorts were apprehended based on warrants for usurpation of authority and two counts of estafa in connection with an investment scam, Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, city police chief, said.

Aside from claiming he has a rank of major general, Mansueto said Famoso misrepresented himself as a special envoy of Malacañang, chief presidential investigator and a minister of Jesus Praise Family Ministry.

He said the suspects yielded a fragmentation grenade and two .38-caliber revolvers.

Mansueto said they are following up the other cases filed against Famoso and his cohorts.

