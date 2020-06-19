25 more cops infected with virus

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five more police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 440 the number of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel who contracted COVID-19.

“These were fresh cases, which means they were infected just recently,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said yesterday.

Banac said seven PNP personnel succumbed to the disease while 258 or 58.63 percent have recovered.

At least 1,573 police officers have shown symptoms of the virus.

Banac said health and safety measures are being implemented at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He said visitors need to have their temperatures checked and are required to fill up a contact tracing form before they are allowed entry.

Once inside the police camp, visitors have to maintain physical distancing when transacting business at the PNP offices.

2 of ‘Piston 6’ get COVID

Two jeepney drivers belonging to the “Piston 6” have tested positive for COVID-19 days after they were released from detention at the Caloocan custodial facility.

Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, who gave the Piston 6 financial aid, said the two drivers and their families were brought to isolation facilities.

The eldest driver, 72-year-old Elmer Cordero, tested negative for the virus during confirmatory swab testing.

Piston 6 lawyer VJ Topacio said members of the legal team also underwent quarantine.

A member of the Kilusang Mayo Uno started contact tracing yesterday by reaching out to media workers who covered the Piston 6 story.

City police chief Col. Dario Menor denied that the drivers contrated the virus in the cramped detention facility.