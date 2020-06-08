COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Magalong chides Zamora over quarantine breach
Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY , Philippines —  No one, regardless of rank and position, is exempted from the quarantine protocols imposed by the city government to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, Mayor Benjamin Magalong yesterday.

Magalong issued the statement after a group of visiting officials led by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora ignored a quarantine checkpoint on Kennon Road on Friday.

Zamora apologized to the people of Baguio for the incident. He said his group did not intend to break quarantine protocols of any local government unit.

In a statement, Magalong said Zamora and his convoy of six vehicles with uniformed personnel on board arrived at the Kennon Road quarantine checkpoint at past 2 p.m.

When checkpoint personnel pulled over the vehicles, the driver of the lead car slowed down and told the personnel that he was part of Zamora’s convoy.

The vehicles sped away to the Baguio Country Club without undergoing health check.

At the club, the members of the convoy were asked to present medical clearance.

When they failed to present any, they were asked to undergo triage examination conducted by the city health personnel, who set up a triage facility at the club.

Magalong said Zamora and his group clearly violated Baguio City’s health protocols, especially the regulatory mechanism put up at the border checkpoint.

He said Zamora informed him about the incident and apologized profusely.

“Zamora said he was asleep in the car when the convoy passed through the checkpoint,” Magalong said.

Zamora said the police escort in the lead vehicle ignored the standard border protection measure being imposed not only by the city government of Baguio, but of his city as well.

Magalong said he was in Manila on official business when the incident occurred.

He said that before he left for Manila, he knew about Zamora’s visit and he instructed his men to ensure that the San Juan mayor and his group would go through triage examination.

Magalong said he filed separate complaints against Zamora’s lead police escort before the office of Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for administration of the Philippine National Police, as well as with the San Juan City police and Baguio City police.

He said the officer committed a serious breach of standing quarantine protocols that the city has been implementing along its entry points, including Kennon, Naguillian and Magsaysay roads.

Due to the incident, netizens want Zamora declared persona non grata in Baguio.Neil Jayson Servallos

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP doctor dies after being sprayed with disinfectant
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Capt. Casey Gutierrez had a promising career as a physician for a private hospital but he gave it up to fulfill his dream...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-actress nabbed for selling COVID test kits
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 days ago
A former actress and model was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday for the unauthorized sale of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Manila cop, wife charged for trainee’s rape, abortion
By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
A police official in Manila is facing charges for allegedly raping a student trainee and forcing her to have an abortion,...
Nation
fbfb
Ormoc City records 1st COVID case
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A returning overseas Filipino worker is the first coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 case in Ormoc City.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City nurse joins 'solidarity trial' for COVID-19 treatment
By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Called the “solidarity trial”, the treatment study "aims to compare four treatment options against standard of...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Modified number coding suspended
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority suspended yesterday the implementation of the modified number coding scheme...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Quezon City posts highest COVID recovery rate
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Quezon City has recorded the highest recovery rate for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH probes death of PNP doctor who inhaled disinfectant
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health will look into the death of a police doctor who reportedly inhaled a disinfectant while working...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Isko lifts liquor ban
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno lifted yesterday the liquor ban in the city.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Teen dies, 2 hurt in Tondo attack
By Rey Galupo | 1 hour ago
A 17-year-old boy died while two others were injured when a group of minors attacked them in Tondo, Manila on Saturday n...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with