COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This satellite image shows Indanan in Sulu province.
Google Maps
Abu Sayyaf killed, soldier wounded in Sulu clash
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 1:32pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A soldier was wounded and an Abu Sayyaf member was killed in a clash in a mountain village in Indanan, Sulu between government troops and 20 members of the terrorist group on Wednesday.

The troops from the 41st Infantry Battalion clashed with the Abu Sayyaf group at Barangay Tumatangis early Wednesday morning, said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Joint Task Force Sulu and of the 11th Infantry Division based in Jolo, Sulu.

"Firefight triggered for nine minutes with one of the terrorists killed and recovered on the embattled site," Vinluan said.

One soldier was slightly wounded as troops moved to prusue the fleeing Abu Sayyaf, Vinluan said.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops also recovered an M16 rifle with an M203 grenade launcher attached.

The military has been stepping up offensives against the Abu Sayyaf after it was observed that the terror group has been taking advantage of troops shifting their focus to helping with measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief, said.

"Rest assured our focused military operations will not falter, we have enough forces to hunt and pound these terrorists, and we will compel them to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law," Sobejana also said. 

ABU SAYYAF GROUP INDANAN SULU WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Hard lockdown’ in 4 more Manila areas
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
The Manila Police District has started gearing up for another “hard lockdown” in four areas where there had been...
Nation
fbfb
In 24-hour Cavite curfew, standing outside your house is prohibited
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
"Enhanced anti-tambay (loitering) operations" are also targeted, with Remulla saying that those found without a quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
Cop sues foreigner over Makati scuffle
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A police officer yesterday filed a slew of charges against a foreigner who allegedly violated the guidelines of the enhanced...
Nation
fbfb
Chinese doctor charged for illegal clinic
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A Chinese doctor was charged on Monday for allegedly running an illegal health facility in Barangay Baclaran, Parañaque...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
30 minutes ago
'No consideration': In pain, PWD with walking ailment forced to personally claim aid at CSWD
By Franco Luna | 30 minutes ago
In a statement, advocate organization PWD Philippines said: "Bakit ba pinapahirapan ang mga kapatid natin sa kapansanan?
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
20 positive, 201 negative in Quezon City testing
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Quezon City government has begun receiving results of the swabs collected from residents as part of its community-based...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Watchmen beat up vendor for violating ECQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Barangay watchmen beat up a vendor in Quezon City on Sunday for allegedly violating the enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Isabela mayors seek ECQ extension
By Raymund Catindig | April 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Saying they are not ready to shift to general community quarantin , mayors in Isabela are pushing for the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the province.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Philippine Arena COVID-19 facility to open next week
By Jose Rodel Clapano | April 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A 300-bed quarantine facility at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan will be operational next week.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with