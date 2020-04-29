Abu Sayyaf killed, soldier wounded in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A soldier was wounded and an Abu Sayyaf member was killed in a clash in a mountain village in Indanan, Sulu between government troops and 20 members of the terrorist group on Wednesday.

The troops from the 41st Infantry Battalion clashed with the Abu Sayyaf group at Barangay Tumatangis early Wednesday morning, said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Joint Task Force Sulu and of the 11th Infantry Division based in Jolo, Sulu.

"Firefight triggered for nine minutes with one of the terrorists killed and recovered on the embattled site," Vinluan said.

One soldier was slightly wounded as troops moved to prusue the fleeing Abu Sayyaf, Vinluan said.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops also recovered an M16 rifle with an M203 grenade launcher attached.

The military has been stepping up offensives against the Abu Sayyaf after it was observed that the terror group has been taking advantage of troops shifting their focus to helping with measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief, said.

"Rest assured our focused military operations will not falter, we have enough forces to hunt and pound these terrorists, and we will compel them to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law," Sobejana also said.