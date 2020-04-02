LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año signed memorandum circular 2020-063, which provided the interim guidelines on the management of human remains for COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DILG directs Rizal town mayor to explain refusal of Muslim COVID-19 patients burial
(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government will ask Rodriguez, Rizal (formerly Montalban) Mayor Dennis Hernandez to explain why it supposedly refused the burial of two Muslim Filipinos who died of COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, the DILG said it will issue a show cause order against the town mayor “who allegedly refused the burial in their locality of two Muslim Filipinos who died of COVID-19.”

The department said this is “a clear defiance of government guidelines on burial amid the public health emergency situation in the country.”

The mayor reportedly did not sign the burial permit application of those who died and the families of the deceased had to bring the bodies to Muslim cemetery in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año pointed out that Metro Manila already has limited Muslim cemeteries.

“Let us not add to the grief of the bereaved who only wants to peacefully lay their loved ones to rest,” he said in Filipino.

Año said: “We are displeased with the disregard of the town mayor of Islamic traditions and I have already ordered our legal office to issue the show case order to the Mayor of Montalban, Rizal.”

“Imagine the inconvenience of transporting their dead all the way from Metro Mania to Rizal and passing through checkpoints only to be turned away and then travelling to Bulacan just to be able to bury their departed family member,” he added.

Guidelines

The DILG also noted that the Department of Health guidelines provide that burial of COVID-19 victims must be done within 12 hours, preferably through cremation but “to the most possible extent, be in accordance with the person’s religion or customs.”

It also pointed out that in the Islamic religion, the deceased should be buried in 24 hours.

“The Ulama Council of Zamboanga Peninsula also said that ritual bathing of the body in accordance with Muslim rites may be done if the health authorities say it is safe, otherwise a Muslim doctor may perform tayammum or dry ablution to the dead prior to the placement inside a cadaver bag,” it added.

The DILG said that first victim passed away on March 22 but was buried almost two days later, while the second died on March 30.

The DILG and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos are conducting the investigation, as the commission received direct reports from the victims’ families. — Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
April 2, 2020 - 11:40am

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 2, 2020 - 11:40am

Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”

April 2, 2020 - 9:42am

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.

"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.

April 1, 2020 - 10:17pm

President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.

He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.

April 1, 2020 - 9:10pm

The National Bureau of Investigation, which reaped widespread criticism on social media for telling Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto to explain alleged violations of quarantine protocols, will now also invite Sen. Koko Pimentel to its office.

Pimentel, who has become the face of privilege during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, left his home at least twice while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.

He has since tested positive.

His trips to the Makati Medical Center and to S&R Membership Shopping in Taguig exposed people to possible infection by the novel cronavirus.

April 1, 2020 - 10:54am

The Department of Education says students can use DepEd Commons, the online educational platform for public school teachers and learners amid the enhanced community quarantine.

 

"In this time of uncertainty, we are glad that through DepEd Commons, our learnes will still be able to continue learning. It is critical for us to provide them with more options to learn," Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning System Ambat says.

