LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The Medical City hospital
Google Maps
Medical City denies protective gear raid rumors
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 11:37am

MANILA, Philippines — The Medical City in Pasig refuted circulating social media posts and reports claiming that its supplies of personal protective equipment had been raided on Wednesday night.

"There are news circulating that a raid of PPEs occurred in our premises on the evening of April 1,” the healthcare provider said in a Thursday morning statement.

“We deny this and encourage everyone to be careful in spreading unverified information.”

The now-debunked posts include allegations that PPE donations to the hospital from private individuals and organizations were confiscated and redistributed for political motives.

The World Health Organization last month spotlighted “infodemics” as another threat to worry about during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.

“Infodemics are an excessive amount of information about a problem, which makes it difficult to identify a solution,” WHO spotlighted in a March situation report.

“Infodemics can spread misinformation, disinformation and rumors during a health emergency. [These] can hamper an effective public health response and create confusion and distrust among people.”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG PASIG CITY THE MEDICAL CENTER TMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vico sees sabotage in Pasig relief distribution
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 days ago
Chaos marred Pasig City’s relief operations after residents mobbed city hall employees who were distributing food packs...
Nation
fbfb
Police lieutenant surrenders after robbing Isabela gas station
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
Tolentino will face complaints of robbery hold-up, disobedience, illegal firearms, and breaking the curfew.
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in NPA attack
By Michael Punongbayan | March 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A soldier and a suspected rebel were killed while two others were wounded in an attack by New People’s Army guerrillas in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
8 perish as Tokyo-bound plane catches fire at NAIA
3 days ago
(Update 3: March 30, 2020, 11:54 a.m.) The aircraft—according to its registration number, an IAI 1124A Westwind...
Nation
fbfb
Lanao del Sur 'rolling stores' bring basic goods to shoppers during quarantine
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Aside from basic food supplies and general merchandise, the rolling stores also sold LPG tanks.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Residents of North Cotabato town protest planned use of hospital as COVID-19 facility
By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Residents of President Roxas town picketed the entrance of a state-run hospital in opposition to its possible conversion into...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
Mountain Province town to rely on traditional support systems during Luzon lockdown
By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
Mayor Gabino Ganggangan assured his constituents that no family shall go hungry in Sadanga even during these hard times.
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
CPP vows no offensives vs soldiers conducting COVID-19 relief duties
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
During ceasefires, units of the military and the NPA suspend offensive operations but remain on alert in case of attacks...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
Idled Baguio City workers get gigs as sanitation staff
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
Under the program, the beneficiaries will work for 10 days starting March 29 to April 11, 2020 by helping the barangays in...
Nation
fbfb
3 days ago
P4.5 million shabu seized in Quezon City, Taguig
By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Drug suspects are not taking a break even as the enhanced community quarantine is enforced in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with