Doctor kidnapped in Sulu freed

SULU, Philippines — Government security forces rescued in Sulu on Tuesday a doctor kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Jolo in February.

Daniel Moreno was recovered by personnel of the 11th Military Intelligence Battalion in Barangay Bangalan, Indanan town at around 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command.

Moreno was brought to a military hospital at Camp Gen. Teodulfo Bautista while government troopers engaged the bandits led by a certain Mundi Sawadjaan in a gunfight.

Moreno was snatched at his clinic in Barangay Walled City on Feb. 4.

The bandits reportedly demanded ransom of P3 million. Reports that the Moro National Liberation Front helped in the recovery of the victim have yet to be confirmed.

Five Indonesian fishermen seized off Lahad Datu in Sabah on Jan. 17 remain in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf.

The bandits are reportedly demanding P30 million for the release of the captives.