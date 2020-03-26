LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Daniel Moreno was recovered by personnel of the 11th Military Intelligence Battalion in Barangay Bangalan, Indanan town at around 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command.
STAR/ File
Doctor kidnapped in Sulu freed
Roel Pareño, Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - March 26, 2020 - 12:00am

SULU, Philippines — Government security forces rescued in Sulu on Tuesday a doctor kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Jolo in February.

Daniel Moreno was recovered  by personnel of the 11th Military Intelligence Battalion in Barangay Bangalan, Indanan town at around 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command.

Moreno was brought to a military hospital at Camp Gen. Teodulfo Bautista while government troopers engaged the bandits led by a certain Mundi Sawadjaan in a gunfight.

Moreno was snatched at his clinic in Barangay Walled City on Feb. 4.

The bandits reportedly demanded ransom of P3 million. Reports that the Moro National Liberation Front helped in the recovery of the victim have yet to be confirmed.

Five Indonesian fishermen seized off Lahad Datu in Sabah on Jan. 17 remain in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf.

The bandits are reportedly demanding P30 million for the release of the captives.

11TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH defers COVID-19 testing in Marikina
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
(Updated) Despite the readiness of Marikina City to operate its molecular laboratory center and start using locally developed...
Nation
fbfb
Doctor arrested for allegedly selling overpriced donated thermal scanners
12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a doctor for selling overpriced thermal scanners that were donated to an association...
Nation
fbfb
Zamboanga City locks down barangay where COVID-19 case lives
By Roel Pareño | 9 hours ago
Officials of six barangays surrounding and adjacent to Barangay Sinunuc have also imposed a lockdown after some residents...
Nation
fbfb
St. Luke's no longer accept COVID-19 patients for confinement after limit reached
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"While it is our desire to extend quality healthcare to every patient that needs our help, we can only do so much at this...
Nation
fbfb
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 5 days ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Cavite town mayor positive for coronavirus
By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
yor Junio Dualan of Naic, Cavite has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
8 hours ago
Doctor rescued after being held captive by Abu Sayyaf in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | 8 hours ago
A local doctor, who was held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group for 50 days in the jungle, was rescued Tuesday night by the government...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Batangas university lab makes face shields for health workers
By Arnell Ozaeta | 12 hours ago
A school-based laboratory in Batangas City is now creating face shields for healthcare workers in the province amid the shortage...
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
33 passengers from Manila stranded in Davao de Oro
By Edith Regalado | 2 days ago
Thirty-three passengers from Metro Manila are stranded in Monkayo, Davao de Oro due to the enhanced community quarantine....
Nation
fbfb
2 days ago
Musician dies of COVID 1 week after Legazpi concert
By Cet Dematera | 2 days ago
Health auhorities in the Bicol region yesterday ordered the contact tracing of individuals who watched a concert staged in...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with