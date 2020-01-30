NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
STAR/ File
PNP boosts drive vs prostitution rings
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa yesterday ordered PNP units to intensify operations against prostitution rings, especially those catering to Chinese employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and other foreign workers.

Gamboa directed the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) to spearhead the campaign against prostitution in coordination with local government units and social welfare offices.

He also called on the public to help police bring down these prostitution rings.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report to authorities suspected sex dens and other illegal acts committed by foreigners,” Gamboa said.

Malacañang on Tuesday ordered the PNP to look into reports that some prostitution rings are catering to Chinese and other foreigners working for POGO firms.

Last year, the WCPC rescued 140 foreign sex slaves and arrested 55 suspects in law enforcement operations. The figures do not include the arrests made by the National Capital Region Police Office in the metropolis.

Gamboa warned foreigners they would be arrested if they continue violating the country’s laws.

“We remind foreign visitors, tourists and workers to respect and follow the country’s laws or face arrest,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Senate launched an investigation on the alleged Chinese-run sex trade.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, said some corrupt government officials could be benefiting from these prostitution rings.

She said she would ask Chinese embassy officials, travel agencies and representatives of Makati hotels that are allegedly being used to host sex workers and their Chinese patrons to attend another Senate hearing. – With Eva Visperas

