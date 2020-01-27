NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Devastation of Taal Volcano eruption seen at Agoncillo in Batangas last Jan. 27, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Agoncillo and Laurel towns lift lockdown as Taal retains reduced alert status
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2020 - 4:51pm

BATANGAS — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas lifted the lockdown in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, the two remaining areas where the order remains hoisted, after Phivolcs lowered Taal Volcano's alert status from 4 to 3.

In his Bulletin Number 4, residents of the two towns were given an option to enter, except for those living in the six barangays within the seven-kilometer radius danger zone. These are Barangays Bilibinwang, Subi Ilaya and Banyaga in Agoncillo and Barangays Gulod, Buso-buso and Bigaan East in Laurel. 

Mandanas on Sunday re-opened the lockdown areas in 12 municipalities and cities that were hardest hit by volcanic ashfall. 

Agoncillo Mayor Daniel Reyes, in a phone interview Monday, said his constituents immediately started cleaning their houses and fed their animals as soon as we open the roads. 

Reyes, however, said that most of his constituents decided to stay in evacuation areas as they have no other place where they could seek refuge. 

"Maraming bahay ang nasira dahil sa binagsak na abo, marami ring kalsada ang natabunan kaya kailangan namin ng tulong ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) at ng probinsya" Reyes said.

Reyes said he told Agoncillo residents to send the men or heads of the families first to clean up their homes before sending the elders and children who were more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. 

Asked for his comment on the proposal to permanently lockdown areas within the 14-km radius danger zone, which includes Agoncillo, he said this might not be received well by his constituents.

"Hindi naman siguro makakapayag ang aking mga constituents, mahal nila ang aming lugar, dito narin ang kanilang hanap-buhay, siguro naman aabutin pa uli ng 50 years bago uli pumutok ang bulkan" Reyes said.

He added that electricity and water supply have been partially restored. The town mayor also said that he gave window hours to residents of the three barangays within the seven-kilometer radius danger zone so they could feed their animals and visit their houses. 

In Laurel, the local government also allowed residents to return to their homes except for those living within the seven kilometer-radius hazard zone. 

The Taal Volcano Island, consisting of five barangays namely Sitio Tabla and Barangay San Isidro of Talisay; Barangay Calawit of Balete; and Barangay Alas-as and Barangay Pulang Bato in San Nicolas remains off-limits.

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 27, 2020 - 12:42pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)

January 27, 2020 - 10:49am

The Taal eruption and the resulting evacuation of areas at risk have affected 1,108 schools and around 644, 080 learners, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says in a Palace briefing.

She says classes are expected to resume by February 3 with classes to be held on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for lost school days.

January 27, 2020 - 8:04am

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is hoping the lowered alert status over Taal Volcano will come with a Batangas provincial government rescue operation for animals left on Taal island.

"Terrified survivors are surrounded by the dead bodies of fellow animals, breathing in toxic air, and growing sicker and weaker by the hour," says PETA Senior Vice President of International Campaigns Jason Baker.

"PETA stands ready to assist a government rescue mission and stresses that there's not a minute to waste here."

January 26, 2020 - 1:01pm

Checkpoint barricades that blocked the road and barred residents from entering the town of Lemery were removed Sunday morning after Phivolcs lowered Taal Volcano's status to Alert Level 3.

Euphoria replaced the gloom that some residents faced the day before as they tried their luck to cross the barricade amid a tight lockdown. 

The Batangas town was one of the areas placed on lockdown by authorities following the raising of Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano which meant that a hazardous eruption may occur within hours to days. Although there is a decreased tendency that a catastrophic eruption may happen, state volcanologists raised that the threat of a volcanic explosion still lingers.

Residents try their luck to enter Lemery, Batangas on Saturday, January 25, amid a lockdown order in the town.

Residents try their luck to enter Lemery, Batangas on Saturday, January 25, amid a lockdown order in the town.

Residents eager to return to tidy their homes from ashfall and muck cheered upon entering the town marker. Here are some scenes on the ground.

Manny Arandia feeds his dog after the lockdown was lifted in Lemery, Batangas two weeks following Taal Volcano's eruption. Phivolcs lowered the volcano's alert level to 3 on Sunday morning, January 26. 

Manny Arandia feeds his dog after the lockdown was lifted in Lemery, Batangas two weeks following Taal Volcano's eruption. Phivolcs lowered the volcano's alert level to 3 on Sunday morning, January 26. 

A Lemery resident cleans up her home after being allowed to return two weeks following Taal Volcano erupted last January 12.

A Lemery resident cleans up her home after being allowed to return two weeks following Taal Volcano erupted last January 12.

January 26, 2020 - 12:13pm

Overjoyed residents of Lemery, Batangas cheered as they entered the town marker after finally being allowed to return to their homes due to Taal Volcano's downgraded alert status. Phivolcs lowered the volcano's alert level to 3 on Sunday morning but reminded that the threat of eruption still looms. 

 

 

January 26, 2020 - 10:21am

Here are the areas where the lockdown is lifted and where it remains hoisted, according to the Batangas provincial government.

Areas where residents are now allowed to return

  • Alitagtag

  • Balete

  • Cuenca

  • Lemery

  • Lipa City

  • Malvar

  • Mataas na Kahoy

  • San Nicolas

  • Sta. Teresita

  • Taal

  • Talisay

  • Tanauan City

Areas still on lockdown

  • Agoncillo

  • Laurel

On permanent lockdown

  • Taal Volcano Island

