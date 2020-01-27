Agoncillo and Laurel towns lift lockdown as Taal retains reduced alert status

BATANGAS — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas lifted the lockdown in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, the two remaining areas where the order remains hoisted, after Phivolcs lowered Taal Volcano's alert status from 4 to 3.

In his Bulletin Number 4, residents of the two towns were given an option to enter, except for those living in the six barangays within the seven-kilometer radius danger zone. These are Barangays Bilibinwang, Subi Ilaya and Banyaga in Agoncillo and Barangays Gulod, Buso-buso and Bigaan East in Laurel.

Mandanas on Sunday re-opened the lockdown areas in 12 municipalities and cities that were hardest hit by volcanic ashfall.

Agoncillo Mayor Daniel Reyes, in a phone interview Monday, said his constituents immediately started cleaning their houses and fed their animals as soon as we open the roads.

Reyes, however, said that most of his constituents decided to stay in evacuation areas as they have no other place where they could seek refuge.

"Maraming bahay ang nasira dahil sa binagsak na abo, marami ring kalsada ang natabunan kaya kailangan namin ng tulong ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) at ng probinsya" Reyes said.

Reyes said he told Agoncillo residents to send the men or heads of the families first to clean up their homes before sending the elders and children who were more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

Asked for his comment on the proposal to permanently lockdown areas within the 14-km radius danger zone, which includes Agoncillo, he said this might not be received well by his constituents.

"Hindi naman siguro makakapayag ang aking mga constituents, mahal nila ang aming lugar, dito narin ang kanilang hanap-buhay, siguro naman aabutin pa uli ng 50 years bago uli pumutok ang bulkan" Reyes said.

He added that electricity and water supply have been partially restored. The town mayor also said that he gave window hours to residents of the three barangays within the seven-kilometer radius danger zone so they could feed their animals and visit their houses.

In Laurel, the local government also allowed residents to return to their homes except for those living within the seven kilometer-radius hazard zone.

The Taal Volcano Island, consisting of five barangays namely Sitio Tabla and Barangay San Isidro of Talisay; Barangay Calawit of Balete; and Barangay Alas-as and Barangay Pulang Bato in San Nicolas remains off-limits.