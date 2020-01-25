NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
OPERATION DAMAYAN
An aerial view shows the landscape of Buso Buso covered in ash following the eruption Taal volcano on Jan. 19, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
Batangas town mayor welcomes resettlers from Taal lockdown areas
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2020 - 1:23pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — Ibaan town mayor Joy Salvame will welcome all resettlers from lockdown areas in case the government implements a permanent relocation of people within the 14-kilometer danger zone. 

“As long as they are willing to be tedious in tilling the land, which is our main source of living here (agriculture), I think wala naman pong problema. Kasi ang iba nagsabi na sa amin na wiling na sila tumira dito sa Ibaan. Sa sitwasyon nila, kawawa talaga sila kung wala kang pupuntahan. (I think there won't any problem. Some said they would like to stay in Ibaan. It would be devastating if they have nowhere else to go),” Salvame said.

Recently, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año expressed support for the proposed permanent ban or relocation of families living within the danger zone surrounding Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas likewise said he would abide by any order to permanently close the danger zone and relocate the affected residents.

At least seven municipalities have been placed on partial and total lockdown following the eruption of the volcano on January 12. 

Mandatory evacuation was implemented in 199 barangays in 15 municipalities and cities in Batangas and Cavite, which are areas identified as susceptible to ballistic projectiles, base surges and volcanic tsunami as a result of the eruption.

Meanwhile, Salvame has organized a program that will help evacuees, especially those who lost their job after the eruption.

“We already scheduled a PESO program for mass hiring, that’s the only thing we can do right now. May priority (sa hiring) ang displaced residents. Kahit hindi taga-Ibaan, para maka-resettle sila (Our priority for hiring are the displaced residents even those not from Ibaan so they can resettle),” she said.

At the moment, there are at least 8,000 evacuees housed in different facilities in Ibaan. 

Although Ibaan was spared from the ashfall, Salvame said she always feels nervous everytime there is a reported activity at Taal. 

“So far naman po napaka-welcoming ng ating town sa evacuees. But the thing I’m very worried about, ito ay hindi maikling laban, ito ay long-term (We are accommodating to evacuees. But what worries me is I know this isn't a brief challenge but a long-term fight)," the lady mayor said.

"Nag-compute kami sa 6,000 evacuees na lang kung ilang sacks of rice ang kakainin in 6 months time. That’s around P50 million bigas pa lang. So kahit 50% lang, P25 million. Saan namin kukunin yon? (We made a computation of how much sacks of rice are needed for 6,000 evacuees in six months. For the rice alone, we need around P50 million. Even if cut into half, that's P25 million. Where will we get that amount?)” she explained.

Salvame said Ibaan has P10-million calamity fund but her government is spending the P3 million at present, which is provided by the Office of the President. 

Salvame appealed to the donors: “Huwag sana sila mapagod, mas kailangan namin sila sa mahabang panahon (Hope they won't get tired. We need their help for as long as we can).”

She called on donors to coordinate first with the mayor's office for proper distribution of relief goods to evacuees.

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Ex-Batangas lawmaker drugged, stabbed to death’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Former Batangas second district congressman Edgar Mendoza and his two companions were drugged and stabbed to death before...
Nation
fbfb
Car trader found dead in Cavite
By Ed Amoroso | January 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A car dealer who was reportedly snatched by two men in Imus City, Cavite on Tuesday was found dead yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte hopes Yanson family will settle feud
By Gilbert Bayoran | January 25, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte is hoping that members of the Yanson family, who own one of the biggest transport firms in the country, will settle their dispute.
Nation
fbfb
5 rescued from San Juan prostitution den
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Five massage therapists were rescued during a raid on a prostitution den masquerading as a massage parlor in San Juan on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Preacher, wife die in Agusan Sur road mishap
By Ben Serrano | January 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A preacher and his wife died in a road accident in Barangay Rio, Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Boy’s body found in Quezon City creek
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved yesterday, a day after he fell into a creek in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Belmonte eyes new approach vs ASF
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued an executive order that seeks to establish proactive measures in cooperation with...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Motorcycle taxis a ‘stopgap measure’
15 hours ago
Motorcycle taxis are simply a “stopgap measure” and they will be phased out once the current mass transport problems...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Soldier killed, 2 cops hurt in Marikina shootout
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
A soldier of the Philippine Army was killed in a shootout with two policemen in front of a commercial complex in Marikina...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Manila Bay’s coliform levels drop – DENR
By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The levels of fecal coliform bacteria in the major outfalls draining into Manila Bay have “drastically decreased”...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with