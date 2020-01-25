Only 2 out of 5 Taal-hit residents stay in evacuation centers

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 90,533 families, consisting of about 350,000 people in Calabarzon (Region IV), have been affected by the Taal Volcano unrest since its steam-driven eruption almost two weeks ago on January 12.

However, only about two out of five (39.58% or 137,994 people) are taking shelter in 488 evacuation centers, according to the 6:00 a.m. situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total affected residents being served elsewhere stands at 148,271 (42.53%), exceeding the figure of those in evacuation centers.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Taal-hit municipalities are being hosted by local government units in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon and the National Capital Region.

The remaining 62,298 people affected are unaccounted for in the latest NDRRMC report, as figures continue to change based on ongoing validation and verification.

At least P27 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected families by national government agencies and LGUs.

Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place with all residents in the 14-kilometer radius surrounding the Taal Volcano being recommended to evacuate by state volcanology bureau Phivolcs.

A state of calamity has also been declared in Cavite and Batangas since last week.