Devotees push a carriage (C) carrying the image of the Black Nazarene during a Thanksgiving procession in Manila early on December 31, 2019. Thousands of barefoot devotees will join the religious procession in Manila, starting New Year's Eve and ending each January 9, hoping to touch a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ, called the Black Nazarene, which is believed to have miraculous powers.
AFP/Maria Tan
Black Nazarene devotees told: Cut down on waste
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — A week before the procession of Black Nazarene or traslacion, environmental conservation advocate groups launched a “zero-waste” campaign in front of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.

Environmental watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition led the campaign launch on Friday, along with non-profit groups Buklod-Tao at Green Brigade Committee of Quiapo Church.

This year’s theme is “Pista ng Itim na Nazareno: Pagkakalat Iwaksi Mo.”

They are calling on the devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno, who would join the traslacion slated January 9, Thursday, to cut down on waste as a form of respect to the Black Nazarene.

“We are here to elevate the issue of waste prevention and reduction as a priority concern in the conduct of the Traslacion. Sadly, we quite often overlook our moral responsibility to be good stewards of our shared environment as the Traslacion is re-enacted,” Jove Benosa, EcoWaste Coalition Zero Waste campaigner was quoted by reports as saying.

“It’s high time for the devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno to take notice of the Cross of Throw-Away Culture that is harming God’s creation, and give up the wastefulness that dishonors and disrespects Christ the Black Nazarene,” he also said.

To achieve a trash-less traslacion, Ecowaste advised the devotees and vendors to avoid using products with single-use plastic container.

Instead they are encouraged to use reusable containers.

Fiesta organizers are also advised to avoid using plastic decorations or flaglets.

The officials of Quiapo Church also earlier urged the devotees to lessen plastic waste and other discards for a cleaner and safer traslacion.

“Let us make the protection and preservation of the environment a key part of our responsibility and mission as devotees and followers of Christ,” Hernando Coronel, Rector of Quiapo Church was quoted as saying.

Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the annual Black Nazarene procession.

Last year, around 1.3 million devotees joined in the traslacion that lasted for 21 hours.

The Metro Manila Development Authority reportedly collected around 160 tons of trash during the “Pahalik” in Rizal Park last year. — Rosette Adel

