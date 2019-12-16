SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The Philippine National Railways conducted the inaugural of the new diesel multiple unit railcars on Monday.
DOTr/Released
New PNR railcars travel to Manila from Makati in 35 minutes
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 8:39pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine National Railways on Monday conducted the inaugural run of the new diesel multiple unit railcars.

The inaugural run from Dela Rosa, Makati City station to the Tutuban, Manila station only took 35 minutes, according to the Department of Transportation.

Last Wednesday, the DOTr unveiled the brand new DMU railcars of the PNR purchased from PT Inka of Indonesia.

READ: PNR's Malabon and Tutuban to Taguig service to start on December 16

The train sets would be deployed on PNR’s FTI Taguig City to Tutuban and FTI to Governor Pascual, Malabon routes.

The DOTr said they are expecting around 750 passengers per train set during full operations.

It is seen to boost the number of PNR trips to 18 to 20 daily.

“This is the manifestation of all our hard work and the start of the transformation of Philippine railways. And this is the reflection of the leadership this country have today, starting with the President, with our [Transportation] Secretary and the people behind this success,” PNR General Manager Junn Magno said.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said the arrival of new PNR railcars should be celebrated.

“Today we are gathered here, not only to take a ride on that train, [sasakay tayo] but also to celebrate the transformation that is coming up and coming in, in so far as PNR is concerned. Today, let's celebrate the transformation,” Tugade said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Edgar Sarmiento (Samar),House Committee on Transportation chair, is calling on the public to take care of the new railcars.

He said some people used to throw stones and throw garbage when the trains pass by.

"Ang pakiusap ko po, wag naman sana. Ito po'y mahalin natin kasi sarili po natin ito. Wala pong mahmamahal kundi tayong mga Pilipino," the solon said.

(My appeal is, please don’t. Let’s care for this because it is ours and no one else will take care of it but us Filipinos.)

