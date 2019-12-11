PNR's Malabon and Tutuban to Taguig service to start on December 16

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine National Railways is set to run trips from Malabon and Tutuban in Manila to Taguig City from December 16, Monday.

This, after six brand new Diesel Multiple Unit railcars of the PNR from PT Inka of Indonesia were unveiled on Wednesday.

The train sets would complete the deployment on PNR’s FTI to Tutuban and FTI to Governor Pascual, Malabon routes.

"These two train sets will add 18 to 20 trips per day to these routes, increasing operational capacity to better serve the public," the Department of Transportation said.

The PNR acquired a total of 37 railcard and 3 locomotives from PT Inka.

On Wednesday morning, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, PNR General Management Junn Magno and Indonesian Ambassador Sinyo Harry Sarundajang led the arrival ceremony for the new coaches from Indonesia in Tondo, Manila.