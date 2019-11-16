P6.8 million shabu seized in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines – Anti-drug operatives recovered more than a kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million in drug stings in this city yesterday.

Ronaldo Roquero Jr., said to be a member of the Divinagracia drug ring operating in Negros Occidental; his partner Gerline Yabut, and Alcyn Dwight Cuadra were arrested in Barangay 9.

”High-value” drug suspect Joselito Detoyato and John Ronel Jaleco were arrested in Barangay 35.

President Duterte said Bacolod City is “badly hit by illegal drugs,” which prompted him to assign controversial police officer Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido to head the anti-drug campaign.