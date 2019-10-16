PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Grenade blast hits Maguindanao Catholic church
John Unson (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — A grenade explosion rocked the vicinity of a Catholic church in Datu Piang town on Monday.  

No one was reported hurt in the blast that ripped through the premises of St. Therese church at past 7 p.m.

Members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters led by Abdulmalik Esmael, alias Abu Toraife, were tagged in the bomb attack.

Esmael’s group had earlier vandalized a Catholic chapel in Shariff Aguak, about 10 kilometers away from Datu Piang.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th  Infantry Division said security in the town was beefed up to prevent a similar incident.                 

