Use 'Bawal Bastos' Law to address harassment complaint, Angkas urged

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Monday that motorcycle taxi service Angkas should investigate a complaint against a driver who was accused of harassing a woman passenger.

The complaint stemmed from reports of an Angkas driver who allegedly physically harassed his passenger when she booked a ride home from Project 6 to Eastwood. The driver involved was promptly apprehended and turned over to the Anonas Police Station.

"Let me be clear. There is no place anywhere for disrespect. Let us end the reign of 'boy bastos' over our streets," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Akbayan chairperson recommended Angkas use the Bawal Bastos Law, of which she was principal author, for cases like this.

Republic Act 11313—or the Safe Spaces Act, also known as the "Bawal Bastos Law"—was signed into law in July of this year. The act declares as a state policy the recognition of women's place in nation-building and the fundamental equality of all genders before the law.

"Having said that, I am confident that Angkas will be thorough in its investigation, and they will exact accountability," Hontiveros said.

Angkas caught flak in August over a tweet that likened riding a motorcycle to having sex. They were promptly called out by the Philippine National Police's social media account and later released an apology over the post, calling it a "misstep."

According to the senator's press release, the Safe Spaces Act prohibits "gender-based harassment in public spaces, such as catcalling, wolf-whistling, unwanted invitations, misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist slurs, sexual comments and suggestions and any advances, whether verbal or physical, that are unwanted and threaten one's sense of personal space and physical safety."