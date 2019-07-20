Lamitan gov't offers free public viewing of Pacquaio, Thurman bout

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of Basilan’s adjoining Lamitan and Isabela cities can view for free Sunday’s bout between Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman in public gymnasiums.

Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay announced Saturday residents can watch the fight, to start 9:00 a.m. Sunday, at the public gymnasium behind their city hall.

She said the gymnasium shall jointly be secured by soldiers and police personnel based in Lamitan City.

“We are not taking chances. Security shall be tight,” said Furigay, who was elected to a third and last term during the May 13 polls.

Residents of Isabela City can also view the overly heralded Pacquiao-Thurman match in their city gymnasium, according to newcomer Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman.

Employees of the Isabela City government said Friday it would be the first ever LGU-facilitated public viewing of a fight between Pacquiao and a contender, something past local officials never initiated for so many years before.

Barangay officials from across Isabela City have volunteered to help the police and the military secure the city gymnasium on Sunday, according to LGU officials.

The public viewing on Sunday at the Isabela City gymnasium is being facilitated jointly by Turabin-Hataman and the first-termer Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman.

They were running mates during the May 13 mayoral and vice-mayoral elections in Isabela City.