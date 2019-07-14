Cement bucket falls from construction site, kills laborer

MANILA, Philippines — A cable of a tower crane carrying a bucket filled with cement broke Sunday morning at a construction site in Manila leaving one laborer dead, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office which surveyed the scene said the incident occurred at Dos Castillas corner P. Margal Street in Sampaloc, Manila around 9 a.m.

Kasalukuyan nang nasa lugar ang SOCO para kuhanin ang bangkay na kinilalang si John Eric Ludor Marcoso, 23 years old, isang steel man. pic.twitter.com/RwqKjdstPt — Greg Gregorio (@GVGregorio_TV5) July 14, 2019

The victim was identified as Marcoso John Eric Ludor, a 23-year old steel worker at the construction site. He was a resident of Quezon City.

Naialis na mula sa pinangyarihan ng insidente ang bangkay. Ayon sa pulis, nagpupulot ng bakal ang biktima sa ground floor nang mabagsakan ito ng steel pulley. pic.twitter.com/TKALmlAqZQ — Greg Gregorio (@GVGregorio_TV5) July 14, 2019

Reports said fellow construction worker Merlin Mahinay, also a resident of Quezon City, was operating the crane before its cable broke and the cement bucket fell from the 30th floor of the University Home Building and killed Ludor, who was then picking up steel.

The Manila Police District-Homicide Section and Scene of the Crime Operatives responded to the incident.

Joji Aragon, Department of Labor and Employment assistant secretary, also arrived at the scene to inspect if the construction site complied with the Occupational Safety and Health Law.

Aragon said the agency is still checking the DOLE Certificate of Safety and Health Permit posted outside the construction site.

DOLE said it would issue a work stoppage order since the construction did not allow a labor inspector to enter the premises despite their visitation powers under the OSH law.

Meanwhile, authorities also ordered other construction workers to leave the site following the incident which is still under police investigation. — Rosette Adel with a report from TV5/Greg Gregorio