50 dogs, 15 cats saved from being put down at Manila pound

MANILA, Philippines— A total of 50 dogs and 15 cats in Tondo, Manila were rescued by welfare groups from being euthanized.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the abandoned pets were up for “mercy killing” or euthanasia because the Manila City pound is almost full.

On Tuesday, model and host Marc Nelson as well as Malou Perez of welfare group PAWSsion Project were given authority to adopt the dogs and cats of Vitas Veterinary Inspection Board on Vitas Street in Tondo, Manila.

They received the letter of authority from City Administrator Felixberto Espiritu and started the rescue immediately.

Animal Welfare group PAWSsion project also coordinated with MBY Pet Rescue and Sanctuary to make the adoption possible.

According to Perez, the pets were taken to the pound because of their “irresponsible pet owners.”

“So heartbreaking really what dogs have to go through in pounds because of irresponsible pet owners,” Perez said.

Perez said some of the pets were taken to the veterinarian for having multiple seizures before they were provided their new homes. They ended the transfer of pets at around 3 a.m., Wednesday.

The dogs were temporarily rehomed in a sanctuary in Morong, Rizal.

PAWSsion Project is seeking donations for the treatment of these rescued pets.

Meanwhile, Moreno thanked Nelson, Perez, PAWSsion Project and MBY Pet Rescue and Sanctuary for taking care of and rescuing the abandoned pets.

“Marami pong mga kawawang aso at pusa na ni-rescue sa kalye who deserve a new home and loving owners,” Moreno wrote.

(There are many pitiful dogs and pets rescued in the street who deserve a new home and loving owners.)

Moreno called on the public to “adopt and don’t shop” pets.

Perez likewise joined the call for adoption.

"These dogs never deserved to be at the pound. Please, be careful with your pets and NEVER SURRENDER THEM IN POUNDS. Exhaust all means. Contact friends and family. Reach out to your local shelter," she also said.

Late June, some 100 dogs were also up for adoption in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. They were also slated to be euthanized.

WATCH: Around 100 stray dogs to be euthanized now up for adoption

Perez lauded the Manila city government for its move to allow adoption. She is hopeful that the move will pave way for awareness for pet care.

“Praying this will be the beginning of a better pound facility, and new ordinances and strict implementation on responsible pet ownership and more services for the animals like Free spay and neuter,” Perez said.

“If Bulacan did it, Manila starting to raise awareness, other cities can follow as well!” she added.