WATCH: Around 100 stray dogs to be euthanized now up for adoption

Around 100 stray dogs to be euthanized are now up for adoption in Bulacan.
MANILA, Philippines— Around 100 stray dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized are now up for adoption in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, according to a report by The STAR.

The San Jose Del Monte City Veterinary Office earlier reportedly said it could not defer the euthanasia, or "mercy killing", of the dogs since they could not provide care for all the dogs at their pound.

The veterinary office postponed the euthanasia to pave way for the adoption of these dogs.

Last week, Muntinlupa Animal Pound also scheduled the euthanasia of 35 stray dogs but were saved through adoption.

—Rosette Adel with The STAR/Michael Varcas

