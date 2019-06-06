Business sector cheers plan to open mothballed North Cotabato airport

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Central Mindanao's business sector is hopeful that the region's economy will improve if the airport in the province, which has been idle for a decade, opens soon.

The airport in M'lang town in North Cotabato—the old name for what is officially Cotabato province—designed for large passenger and cargo planes, has never been used commercially.

According to a MindaNews report, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol—proponent of the project was provincial governor—attributes the "sidelining" of the airport project to his defeat in the 2010 gubernatorial race.

He said his successor Gov. Emmylou Talino Mendoza "declared that she will not touch the project claiming its construction was sub-standard."

Rep. Nancy Catamco, who will take her oath as governor on June 30, said she will focus on opening the Central Mindanao Airport so the region will have a second airport.

The nearest airport for the province and adjacent areas is in Datu Sinsuat in Maguindanao.

Catamco said Thursday she will coordinate with national agencies, among them the Department of Transportation and Communications and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, on opening the airport.

M'lang is more accessible to residents of the cities of Tacurong and Kidapawan.

Pete Marquez, a senior member of different business organizations in Cotabato City, said Thursday he is sure the planned opening of the M'lang airport will boost central Mindanao’s economy.

"We need that airport. We are thanking Governor Catamco this early. That move is good," Marquez said.



Bai Sandra Siang, an official of the Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cotabato City, Inc., said traders and entrepreneurs ought to support Catamaco’s effort.



"Making that airport functional will boost the investment climate in North Cotabato and the towns in Maguindanao that are near to M'lang municipality," Siang said.