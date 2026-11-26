BINI, BGYO win big at Brazil's 2026 BreakTudo Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop groups BINI and BGYO brought home three awards at the 2026 BreakTudo Awards in Brazil, earning international recognition for their music and contributions to the pop scene.

BINI won International Female Group, while BGYO took home two awards: Asian Artist and International Anthem of the Year for their song “Forever Tonight”.

In a statement, BINI said the recognition reflects the power of music to connect people across borders.

“This award reminds us that music has no boundaries and can bring people together no matter where they come from. We hope to continue inspiring and connecting more people through our music,” the group said.

BGYO also expressed gratitude for the recognition, dedicating the awards to Filipino artists and supporters.

“Thank you for this recognition and we are truly grateful to receive these awards. We are proud to share this moment with all of the Filipino artists. Mabuhay ang musikang Pilipino,” the group said.

The latest recognition adds to BINI's growing list of international achievements. The group previously received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Asian Pop Performance for “Unang Kilig”.

BINI also won Favorite Global Music Star at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and Most Influential Southeast Asian Female Artist at the 2026 Jupiter Music Awards.

The group is also set to headline the inaugural “ASIA POP GIRL FEST 2027” alongside HANA and Thailand's 4EVE. The concert series will visit Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, with the Manila leg slated February 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster Philippines.

Meanwhile, BGYO continues to expand its international reach through its latest single, “Candlelit,” which was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday playlists in nine markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The group is also scheduled to perform at Philippine Festival Tokyo 2026 on Nov. 28 at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

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