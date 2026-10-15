Charlie Puth throws it back in Manila return after a decade

Charlie Puth performs at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay for his "Whatever's Clever" tour on October 14, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines —A decade after his last performance in the Philippines, American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth returned to Manila for his "Whatever’s Clever!" world tour on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The artist's last Manila performance was back in 2016 at Quezon City's New Frontier Theatr and his comeback marked a long-awaited reunion with Filipino fans, who welcomed him back with cheers and sing-alongs throughout the evening.

Puth kicked off the concert with "Beat Yourself Up," a track from his latest album "Whatever's Clever!" He took a moment to thank the audience for showing up and acknowledged the long gap since his last Philippine visit.

The singer apologized for not returning sooner, admitting that he was unsure what to expect after being away for 10 years. He reassured fans that things would be different moving forward, promising to visit the Philippines more frequently.

Over the years, Puth experienced "changes" in his life and musical approach. He shared how he used to draw inspiration from random sounds he heard around him, but now wants his music to feel more personal, with greater intention behind his lyrics.

He brought that approach to the stage with more tracks from "Whatever's Clever!," including "Home," and closing the concert with "Changes."

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While the show introduced fans to a few songs from his latest album, Puth also took them on a trip down memory lane with some of his biggest hits.

The setlist included fan favorites such as "One Call Away," "See You Again," and "Attention," along with tracks from earlier albums, "Nine Track Mind" and "Voicenotes."

Puth revealed a special connection between Manila and one of his most recognizable hits, "We Don’t Talk Anymore." He had written the song in Manila, giving the performance an added layer of meaning for Filipino fans.

He gave the track a jazzier arrangement, bringing a fresh feel to the familiar hit, which he said Filipinos loved. The singer kept the energy going with his signature ad-libs, playful moments, and interactions with the audience.

Puth encouraged fans to sing along, turning familiar songs into shared moments between the singer and the crowd. One particularly memorable moment came during "Dangerously," when the enthusiastic sing-along from Filipino fans made Puth laugh.

After a night filled with new music, throwback hits, and playful audience interactions, Puth closed the show with a message of hope for another Manila visit and see his Filipino fans again.

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