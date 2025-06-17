^

Music

'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 6:00pm
'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July
Keala Settle in Wicked' and 'The Greatest Showman'
Universal Pictures, 20th Century Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Keala Settle will have a one-night show in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater next month  as the venue marks its third anniversary.

"This Is Me, An Evening with Keala Settle" will see the artist not only perform but also interact with the audience.

Joining her are back up vocalists Jillian Itaas and Jep Go, an orchestra, and fellow Broadway actress Arielle Jacobs, setting up musical numbers from their experiences on the Great White Way.

Settle started her Broadway career in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and "Hands on a Hardbody," which led to her portraying Madame Thenardier in the "Les Miserables" revival and originating Becky in "Waitress."

She is best known for playing the bearded lady Lettie Lutz in 2017's "The Greatest Showman" and her performance of the Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me," which lends its name to the July 11 show.

Related: WATCH: SB19 fires up Bicol Music Festival with hits 'Dungka,' 'Dam'

The actress also appeared in last year's "Wicked" as Miss Coddle, the headmistress of Shiz University, where majority of the film takes place.

Settle has also performed in an all-female concert production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and played Angelique/Nurse in "& Juliet" in Australia and the West End.

The Filipino-American Jacobs made her Broadway debut as Nina in "In The Heights." She played Nessarose in "Wicked," Jasmine in "Aladdin," and Imelda Marcos in "Here Lies Love."

Jacobs will return to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in October for the Manila run of "Into The Woods" as Cinderella, having previously played The Baker's Wife in a Miami run of the Stephen Sondheim production.

RELATED: Ely Buendia, Armi Millare headline Fete de la Musique 2025 main stage

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

THIS IS ME

WICKED
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX
3 days ago

Filipino singer Kate Torralba to perform at 1st MUSICMEX

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Kate Torralba will represent the Philippines in the inaugural MUSICMEX festival in Mexico.
Music
fbtw
OFWs flying home for OPM Con 2025 with SB19, BINI
4 days ago

OFWs flying home for OPM Con 2025 with SB19, BINI

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
OPM Con 2025 is sparking a global wave of excitement with fans across the world making plans to witness the historic...
Music
fbtw
John Lennon love letter bemoaning Paul McCartney's snoring goes on sale
4 days ago

John Lennon love letter bemoaning Paul McCartney's snoring goes on sale

4 days ago
The letter is expected to fetch up to £40,000 or P3 million when it is sold on July 9.
Music
fbtw
BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars
5 days ago

BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS expressed his admiration for Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars and hopes...
Music
fbtw
SB19&rsquo;s Justin to appear in &lsquo;Encantadia Sang&rsquo;gre&rsquo;&nbsp;
5 days ago

SB19’s Justin to appear in ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The bunso of SB19, Justin, is confirmed to play a special role in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: S...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with