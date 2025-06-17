'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Keala Settle will have a one-night show in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater next month as the venue marks its third anniversary.

"This Is Me, An Evening with Keala Settle" will see the artist not only perform but also interact with the audience.

Joining her are back up vocalists Jillian Itaas and Jep Go, an orchestra, and fellow Broadway actress Arielle Jacobs, setting up musical numbers from their experiences on the Great White Way.

Settle started her Broadway career in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and "Hands on a Hardbody," which led to her portraying Madame Thenardier in the "Les Miserables" revival and originating Becky in "Waitress."

She is best known for playing the bearded lady Lettie Lutz in 2017's "The Greatest Showman" and her performance of the Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me," which lends its name to the July 11 show.

The actress also appeared in last year's "Wicked" as Miss Coddle, the headmistress of Shiz University, where majority of the film takes place.

Settle has also performed in an all-female concert production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and played Angelique/Nurse in "& Juliet" in Australia and the West End.

The Filipino-American Jacobs made her Broadway debut as Nina in "In The Heights." She played Nessarose in "Wicked," Jasmine in "Aladdin," and Imelda Marcos in "Here Lies Love."

Jacobs will return to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in October for the Manila run of "Into The Woods" as Cinderella, having previously played The Baker's Wife in a Miami run of the Stephen Sondheim production.

