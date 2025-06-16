^

Music

WATCH: SB19 fires up Bicol Music Festival with hits 'Dungka,' 'Dam'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Kings of P-pop” SB19 fired up the stage at this year's Bicol Music Festival last Saturday. 

Presented by Live Nation and the Tourism Promotions Board, Pablo, Josh, Ken, Justin and Stell opened their set with "Dam" to the delight of the sold-out crowd. 

SB19 also performed "Quit," "Time," "Mapa," and "8tonball."

The group ended their set with a powerful performance of "Dungka." 

The crowd, however, requested more so the group came back to the stage to perform "Gento."

Local artists Dwta and Fred Engay opened the Bicol Music Festival. 

Korean actors Kim Won-shik, Kim Jisoo and rising OPM artist Earl Agustin also performed in the festival. 

Live Nation and the Tourism Promotions Board brought an exciting lineup of local acts and global artists to Bicol to showcase the country’s vibrant entertainment scene and transform scenic destinations like Bicol into vibrant music venues, drawing both local and international visitors.  

The Bicol Music Festival is just one of the many events being organized through the strategic partnership of TPB and Live Nation Philippines.

The festival is one of many examples to show the core effort to champion concert tourism across the Philippines, aiming to establish the country as a global hub for music tourism and to demonstrate its capability to host world-class performances. Most importantly, the partnership intends to show how the live entertainment industry can drive economic activity, foster cultural appreciation, and elevate the country’s global recognition.

