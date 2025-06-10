^

SB19 performing at Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation

Jan Milo Severo
June 10, 2025 | 2:58pm
SB19 performing at Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation
SB19’s Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin
SB19

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop act SB19 are set to perform once more at the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas.

The pageant organization confirmed on its social media accounts the Kings of P-pop will take the Araneta Coliseum stage on Sunday, June 15.

This will mark the third time SB19 composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin will serenade Binibining Pilipinas candidates.

At last year's coronation night which marked Binibining Pilipinas' 60th year, SB19 was accompanied by veteran singers Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano.

This year's Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will be a day after the Bicol Music Festival where SB19 are headliners alongside Korean actors Kim Won Shik and Kim Jisoo.

At the end of the month SB19 will kick off the international dates of its "Simula at Wakas" world tour in Taiwan, before heading to North America then back to Asia for shows in Singapore and Hong Kong.

SB19 will also have tour stops in the Middle East, Australia, and Japan but have yet to announce dates for those concerts.

