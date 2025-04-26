SB19 teases new arrangements for 'Simula at Wakas' concert

MANILA, Philippines — MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 released its extended play "Simula at Wakas" which the boy band will promote in their upcoming world tour.

"Simula at Wakas" marks the end of a trilogy as SB19 previously released the extended plays "Pagsibol" in 2021 and "Pagtatag!" in 2023.

In a statement, SB19 said the new release was its way of expressing gratitude and to show much the group has evolved.

"'Simula at Wakas' encapsulates everything we’ve been through: the struggles, the growth, the milestones," SB19 said. "We hope it speaks not only to those who've been with us from the start but also welcomes new listeners into our world."

The new extended play in particular looks into universal themes of closure and renewal, portraying the life of an artist as they navigate fame, pressure, and identity.

"It's both a celebration of our journey so far and a declaration of what’s to come. We're the same group as when we started. It's just that we've matured, evolved, and grown into artists who are more confident in our voice and purpose," SB19 added.

"Simula at Wakas" features seven tracks led by the single "Dam." SB19 also recently released music videos for "Dungka" and "Time."

Each member — Pablo, Josh, Felip, Stell, and Justin — took a hands-on approach to create the extended play, being deliberate to contribute in all its aspects, a first for the group in many years.

Daily meetings were held to discuss how each track would come together, though SB19 also credited their collaborators for their technical and creative contributions.

Complementing the release of "Simula at Wakas" is the immersive art installation "DAM Tree" in Bonifacio Global City, open to the public until May 4.

The world tour, also called "Simula at Wakas," will begin with back-to-back nights at the Philippine Arena, with tickets for the May 31 show already sold out.

The tour will continue in Taiwan, the United States, Canada, Singapore, and the Middle East from June to October this year, with additional stops in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong to be announced.

SB19 teased they were working on new arrangements for some of their songs, which they'll perform alongside the seven songs of "Simula at Wakas."

"Every performance has been thoughtfully prepared, and we're really looking forward to seeing how our fans react to these new versions of our music. Each day will be a different experience!" SB19 ended.

