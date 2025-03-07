Zedd to return to Manila for music festival

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning Electronic Dance Music (EDM) icon Zedd, multi-platinum rapper bbno$, Billboard Music Top Dance/Electronic Album awardee Illenium, Dutch electronic duo €URO TRA$H, Singapore’s fastest rising DJ Kiara, the creator of melodic dubstep Seven Lions and Filipino-Australian star Ylona Garcia will team up for &FRIENDS Festival happening on May 30 and 31 in Okada Manila.

Fresh from playing some of the world’s biggest stages — including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland — these headliners are no strangers to electrifying massive crowds.

Zedd, the Grammy-winning artist behind festival anthems like Clarity and Stay the Night, is making a triumphant return to Manila after nearly three years.

Illenium, known for being the first electronic artist to sell out SoFi Stadium twice, will finally bring his euphoric sound with songs like Good Things Fall Apart and Takeaway to the Philippines. Meanwhile, bbno$, the genre-bending and viral rapper behind Lalala and edamame, is set to make his Manila debut, promising an unforgettable live performance.

Joining them are a mix of local and international talents, including €URO TRA$H, Amiel Sol, BOTCASH, Fairlane b2b Siangyoo, Hoang, KDH, Kiara, Kiyo, Jeonghyeon, NGHTSHIFT, NoahJ, RayRay, Seven Lions, and Ylona Garcia. While rooted in EDM, fans can experience a dynamic fusion of genres, from hard-hitting beats and high-energy rap to soulful vocals.

Set against the backdrop of Manila’s buzzing festival scene, &FRIENDS Festival is a cultural moment where music and pop culture collide.

“We’ve seen how festivals like Coachella, EDC, and Tomorrowland unite music lovers from all over the world, and now it’s Manila’s turn,” said Justin Banusing, Chief Executive Officer of Clout Kitchen, organizers of the festival.

“&FRIENDS is about bringing people together — whether you’re here for the biggest names in EDM, viral popstars, or the next breakout artist, this is the festival for fans who want it all.”

Two-day tickets that include entry to both days, are at P8,500 for General Admission and P15,000 for VIP.

Solo day tickets start at P6,000 for Day 1, with Zedd, €URO TRA$H, Kiara, Fairlane b2b Siangyoo and more EDM acts. Day 2 starts at P3,500, featuring bbno$, Illenium, Seven Lions, Ylona Garcia, and a variety of pop, rap, and EDM performances. Tickets are now available at andfriends.live.

