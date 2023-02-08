^

Zedd finally sells his decked-out mansion above Beverly Hills

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 7:03pm
Zedd finally sells his decked-out mansion above Beverly Hills
Russian-German DJ Zedd
MANILA, Philippines — Russian-German DJ and music producer Anton Zaslavski, better known as Zedd, has finally sold his mansion overlooking Beverly Hills for around $18.4 million (P1 billion).

Zedd had initially purchased the contemporary Benedict Canyon residence in early 2018 for $16 millon (P876 million) but put it up for sale since the summer of 2021.

The selling price at the time was $26.5 million (1.45 billion) but over time was reduced and the house itself was thrown around different real estate brokerages before getting eventually purchased by award-winning television writer-producer Kenya Barris, as confirmed by Dirt.

Built in 2016, the two-level house features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms within an 11,000 square feet open-concept living space, adorned with high ceilings and glass walls that overlook the nearby ocean and mountains.

Outside the front door is a walkway and reflecting pool, while the initial entry pivots into an atrium with a water feature.

The fireside living room is adjacent to a gourmet kitchen with two built-in Korean barbecue charcoal grills, among other high-end appliances like a central vacuum and four different ovens, and a pantry that connects to a brick-clad dining room.

Four guest rooms all beside each other ala-resort complete the first floor that can access the grounds' al fresco dining area with an outdoor kitchen, a firepit, and an infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi.

The path to the second floor is a sculptural floating staircase; the entire floor is the "master bedroom" with a fireplace, private terrace, two walk-in closets, and a luxury bath that has dual vanity mirrors, a bathtub, and a steam shower.

Additional lifestyle and entertainment amenities include an indoor/outdoor gym, a billiard room, a customized movie theater with a 4K laser projector, a Skittles machine, a roof deck, and a four-car garage.

Zedd still owns a mansion worth $15 million (P821 million) that he bought from singer Joe Jonas in 2020. — Video from Architectural Digest

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo show Las Vegas home overlooking Red Canyon

