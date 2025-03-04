^

Black Eyed Peas returning to the Philippines for August show

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 2:25pm
The Black Eyed Peas
MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rap group the Black Eyed Peas are coming back to the Philippines for a one-night show later this year.

A local promoter announced that the Black Eyed Peas composed of will.i.am, Filipino-American artist apl.de.ap, and Taboo will be performing in the Mall of Asia Arena on August 27.

Ticket selling will begin on March 15 at noon via nationwide SM Tickets outlets and its website, with other details like ticket prices and the seat plan to follow.

The Philippine concert comes on the heels of the group canceling its first-ever residency in Las Vegas, which would have started last February.

The Black Eyed Peas are expected to perform their greatest hits including "I Gotta Feeling," "Where is the Love?" "Pump It," "Boom Boom Pow," "My Humps," "Meet Me Halfway," and "Let's Get It Started."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The group last performed in the country during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games when the Philippines hosted.

At the time, Fergie had left the group the year before so the Black Eyed Peas were joined by Filipino-American singer J. Rey Soul, a finalist from "The Voice of the Philippines" Season 1 under apl.de.ap's team.

Since then, J. Rey has continued performing with the group as a touring and session member, even featuring on the three latest albums "Masters of the Sun Vol. 1," "Translation," and "Elevation."

Prior to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Black Eyed Peas' last Philippine concert was in 2011 for its "The Beginning Massive Stadium Tour," also in the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

