^

Music

The CompanY marks 40th anniversary with 30th album

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 11:17am
The CompanY marks 40th anniversary with 30th album
Local vocal group The CompanY is currently composed of (L-R) OJ Mariano, Sweet Plantado, Annie Quintos, and Moy Ortiz
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Local vocal group The CompanY marks its 40th year in the entertainment industry with a brand new album called "Beautiful Day."

The new multi-genre and multi-era album by the group — currently composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado — is also a significant one being its 30th full-length release.

Quintos and Ortiz were both founding members of the group, which began as a part of the touring batch of the Ateneo College Glee Club.

Ortiz co-wrote the group's first hit "Everlasting Love" and The CompanY has since released singles like "Muntik na Kitang Minahal" and "Now That I Have You," signing with different labels but have been under Star Music since 2019.

"We made it to album 30! Profoundly grateful to God, all the record companies, record producers, songwriters, and arrangers who said yes to every single step forward," The CompanY said in a statement, also thanking fans from across the years.

"Beautiful Day" features 10 reimagined songs and a bonus track including the title track, "I Will Sing Forever," "Shine," "Shout For Joy," and "Lead Me Lord."

Also on the album is the act's version of "“This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" featuring Bituin Escalante; and "Love Is The Answer" with an extended house remix.

RELATED: Moonstar88 sells 'Migraine,' 'Torete' guitar to Boss Toyo

ANNIE QUINTOS

MOY ORTIZ

OJ MARIANO

SWEET PLANTADO

THE COMPANY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Moira Dela Torre releases music video with Sam Concepcion
5 days ago

Moira Dela Torre releases music video with Sam Concepcion

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released the music video of her latest single “San Ka Na” with Sam Concepc...
Music
fbtw
Maymay Entrata releases new single 'Paradise' by Grammy winner
5 days ago

Maymay Entrata releases new single 'Paradise' by Grammy winner

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya star Maymay Entrata released her new single “Paradise,” an empowering dance-pop anthem laced with soaring...
Music
fbtw
Ronnie Liang's new single to benefit children with cleft palate
6 days ago

Ronnie Liang's new single to benefit children with cleft palate

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Singer Ronnie Liang launched his latest single “Byahe ng Buhay” last Valentine’s Day. 
Music
fbtw
Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM
6 days ago

Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Official Philippines Charts has now launched in the country in an effort to better highlight local musicians.
Music
fbtw
New P-pop group Eleven11 thankful to BINI, SB19
Exclusive
7 days ago

New P-pop group Eleven11 thankful to BINI, SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Mentorque Productions' new P-pop girl group Eleven11 revealed that SB19 and BINI inspired them to be part of the P-pop s...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with