The CompanY marks 40th anniversary with 30th album

Local vocal group The CompanY is currently composed of (L-R) OJ Mariano, Sweet Plantado, Annie Quintos, and Moy Ortiz

MANILA, Philippines — Local vocal group The CompanY marks its 40th year in the entertainment industry with a brand new album called "Beautiful Day."

The new multi-genre and multi-era album by the group — currently composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado — is also a significant one being its 30th full-length release.

Quintos and Ortiz were both founding members of the group, which began as a part of the touring batch of the Ateneo College Glee Club.

Ortiz co-wrote the group's first hit "Everlasting Love" and The CompanY has since released singles like "Muntik na Kitang Minahal" and "Now That I Have You," signing with different labels but have been under Star Music since 2019.

"We made it to album 30! Profoundly grateful to God, all the record companies, record producers, songwriters, and arrangers who said yes to every single step forward," The CompanY said in a statement, also thanking fans from across the years.

"Beautiful Day" features 10 reimagined songs and a bonus track including the title track, "I Will Sing Forever," "Shine," "Shout For Joy," and "Lead Me Lord."

Also on the album is the act's version of "“This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" featuring Bituin Escalante; and "Love Is The Answer" with an extended house remix.

