Moonstar88 sells 'Migraine,' 'Torete' guitar to Boss Toyo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rock band Moonstar88 sold the guitar they used to record hit songs like "Migraine" and "Torete" to entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, better known as Boss Toyo.

The band's members, Maysh Baay, Bon Sundiang, and Herbert Hernandez, visited Boss Toyo's pawn shop last February 19. They were accompanied by Rye Sarmiento, Bob Cañamo, and Vic Aquino of another local rock band 6cyclemind, which Hernandez is also a part of.

Both bands are seeking funds for their colleague Allan Mitchell Silonga, the father of Blaster Silonga, of the bands Daddy's Home and K24/7. The older Silonga is suffering from kidney failure and heart problems.

6cyclemind was selling the trophy it received from "ASAP" for its best-selling album "Home" from 2007, featuring the singles "Prinsesa," "Upside Down," and "Dinamayan," as well as covers of "Across the Universe," "Landslide," and "In Between Days."

Moonstar88, meanwhile, was selling the white electric guitar the band used in the music videos for "Migraine" and "Torete," which Hernandez showed to Boss Toyo as proof, as well as for the recording of other tracks.

WATCH: Moonstar88 sells 'Torete' guitar to Boss Toyo

After showing the streaming numbers of Moonstar88's songs, Hernandez also shared that the guitar was the first professional instrument he was gifted. To show their guitar and performance skills, he and Baay performed an acoustic version of "Migraine" for Boss Toyo.

6cyclemind's starting price for the trophy was P350,000, while Moonstar88 started selling the guitar for P888,888, while poking fun at the band's name. Hernandez reiterated that all proceeds would go to Silonga as he needs a kidney transplant and an angioplasty or a heart bypass.

Boss Toyo countered the trophy's price for P80,000, citing the noontime show "ASAP" was not an official awards body. He added that he bought FAMAS and Urian trophies for that amount.

Boss Toyo's wife Mary Jhoy, meanwhile, gave a counter-offer of P288,888 for the guitar.

Hernandez responded with P700,000, to which Boss Toyo countered again with P320,000 but upped to P388,000 for both items after discussing with Mary Jhoy.

The guitarist argued that the guitar alone could cost P588,000, but relented that the price could include the trophy as well, joking it could have ben P688,000 so it could also reference 6cyclemind.

The entrepreneur admitted that the farthest he could go to purchase both items was P400,000, with Boss Toyo quipping he turned down buying Freddie Aguilar's guitar for "Anak" for that price. All parties eventually agreed on P400,688.

After signing the two items, Moonstar88 gifted Boss Toyo a vinyl record of its latest album, "Lourdes 2088," and a limited edition disc of its 2012 album "This Year."

Silonga later posted a video of Boss Toyo giving words of encouragement and thanking both 6cyclemind and Moonstar88 for their efforts to help him.

"Sobrang shock[ed] ako sa pinakita niyong pagmamahal sa akin. Wala naman ako naitulong ng malaki sa inyo, naging mabuti at naging tao lang ako 'pag nagkakasama tayo. Sobrang salamat from the bottom of my heart and my family. Malaking tulong kayo sa akin," Silonga thanked Boss Toyo and the two bands. — Videos from Boss Toyo's YouTube channel, Allan Silonga's Facebook account

