Moira Dela Torre releases music video with Sam Concepcion

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released the music video of her latest single “San Ka Na” with Sam Concepcion.

On her Instagram account, Moira described Sam as her childhood friend.

“Hello my music video for San Ka Na is out now. I got to shoot this with a childhood friend (Thank u for doing this w me @sam_concepcion !!!) in the place that holds most of my memories — my hometown,” Moira wrote.

“From royal to remy field to my friends' airbnb ( @59b.swordfish ) and my bestfriends' cafe ( @hometowncafeph ), this music video hits home quite literally,” she added.

Moira thanked everyone who helped her create the latest music video.

“Thank u to all my friends and family who helped make this music video happen!!! Link in my biooo Directed by @bdmariategue @jason.maximo Produced by @equinoxmanila | @republicrecordsph,” she said.

RELATED: Sam Milby denies Moira Dela Torre as third party, says they are not friends anymore