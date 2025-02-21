^

Music

Moira Dela Torre releases music video with Sam Concepcion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 2:13pm
Moira Dela Torre releases music video with Sam Concepcion
Moira dela Torre and Sam Concepcion
Moira dela Torre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released the music video of her latest single “San Ka Na” with Sam Concepcion. 

On her Instagram account, Moira described Sam as her childhood friend. 

“Hello my music video for San Ka Na is out now. I got to shoot this with a childhood friend (Thank u for doing this w me @sam_concepcion !!!) in the place that holds most of my memories — my hometown,” Moira wrote.  

“From royal to remy field to my friends' airbnb ( @59b.swordfish ) and my bestfriends' cafe ( @hometowncafeph ), this music video hits home quite literally,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

Moira thanked everyone who helped her create the latest music video. 

“Thank u to all my friends and family who helped make this music video happen!!! Link in my biooo Directed by @bdmariategue @jason.maximo Produced by @equinoxmanila | @republicrecordsph,” she said. 

RELATEDSam Milby denies Moira Dela Torre as third party, says they are not friends anymore

MOIRA DELA TORRE

SAM CONCEPCION
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II
4 days ago

Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II

4 days ago
Even 200 years after the birth of Austria's world-famous "waltz king" Johann Strauss II -- widely revered like a modern-day...
Music
fbtw
Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalized
4 days ago

Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalized

4 days ago
Shakira has cancelled her concert in Peru's capital on Sunday after being hospitalized with abdominal pain, a setback that...
Music
fbtw
SB19 to kick off &lsquo;Simula at Wakas&rsquo; world tour at Philippine Arena
4 days ago

SB19 to kick off ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour at Philippine Arena

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
P-pop group SB19 will start its “Simula at Wakas” world tour at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in May.&n...
Music
fbtw
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit
5 days ago

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with