Sam Milby denies Moira Dela Torre as third party, says they are not friends anymore

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sam Milby revealed that he and singer Moira Dela Torre are no longer friends.

In his interview with ABS-CBN, Sam said he and Moira used to be "very close."

"Sobrang close kami before, and I guess people wanted to connect our closeness to may nangyari sa amin," he said, denying Moira as the third party of his relationship with Catriona Gray.

The actor just confirmed that he had broken up with his ex-fiancee, with whom he went public as a couple in 2020 and got engaged with in 2023.

When asked if he is still friends with Moira, Sam said: "We are not friends anymore."

Sam, however, declined to elaborate why their friendship ended.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also stressed that there was never a third party in his relationship with the beauty queen.

"There was never a third party sa amin ni Cat. That needs to be cleared. There is no truth to it at all," Sam said.

"It makes me sad, may babala ako sa mga tao. Please mag-ingat kayo sa mga nakikita n'yo sa online. If there's no evidence, 'wag niyong paniwalaan 'yung nakikita n'yo because in this incident, there's absolutely no truth to it at all," he added.

Sam is one of the artists from Cornerstone Entertainment who unfollowed Moira on Instagram.

Moira no longer follows anyone on Instagram.

