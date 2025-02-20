Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

TJ Monterde and Maki were among the local artists present for the launch of the Official Philippine Chart in Taguig on February 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Official Philippines Chart has now launched in the country in an effort to better highlight local musicians.

The new chart is supported by the Philippine Recorded Music Rights Inc. and the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which hosted the launch in a Taguig event last February 20.

A number of Filipino artists, including BINI and Ben&Ben, were honored as top artists or singers with chart-topping tracks.

BINI was recognized as the Top Local Artist of the Year. The eight-member P-pop girl group performed its latest release, "Blink Twice," for the intimate crowd.

Ben&Ben was on the third spot of the Top 10 Artists of 2024 chart, behind rapper Hev Abi, with Cup of Joe and Arthur Nery competing the Top 5. The other spots on the chart went to Dionela, TJ Monterde, Maki, Al James, and Flow G.

Monterde's "Palagi" beat Maki's "Dilaw" to be the Top Local Song of the Year, while two BINI songs — "Salamin Salamin" and "Pantropiko" — capped off the Top 5 of the Top Streamed Songs of 2024.

Other artists that performed at the event launch were DWTA, One Click Straight, Xyvril, and Suyen.

The industry-backed Official Philippines Chart will be released weekly to show top-performing tracks from both local and international artists based on streaming numbers across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Deezer.

