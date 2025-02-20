^

Music

Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 1:11pm
Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM
TJ Monterde and Maki were among the local artists present for the launch of the Official Philippine Chart in Taguig on February 19, 2025.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The Official Philippines Chart has now launched in the country in an effort to better highlight local musicians.

The new chart is supported by the Philippine Recorded Music Rights Inc. and the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which hosted the launch in a Taguig event last February 20.

A number of Filipino artists, including BINI and Ben&Ben, were honored as top artists or singers with chart-topping tracks.

BINI was recognized as the Top Local Artist of the Year. The eight-member P-pop girl group performed its latest release, "Blink Twice," for the intimate crowd.

Related: BINI to headline Clark music festival before ‘BINIverse’ world tour

Ben&Ben was on the third spot of the Top 10 Artists of 2024 chart, behind rapper Hev Abi, with Cup of Joe and Arthur Nery competing the Top 5. The other spots on the chart went to Dionela, TJ Monterde, Maki, Al James, and Flow G.

Monterde's "Palagi" beat Maki's "Dilaw" to be the Top Local Song of the Year, while two BINI songs — "Salamin Salamin" and "Pantropiko" — capped off the Top 5 of the Top Streamed Songs of 2024.

Other artists that performed at the event launch were DWTA, One Click Straight, Xyvril, and Suyen.

The industry-backed Official Philippines Chart will be released weekly to show top-performing tracks from both local and international artists based on streaming numbers across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Deezer.

RELATED: SB19 to kick off ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour at Philippine Arena

BEN&BEN

BINI

MAKI

OPM

P-POP

PINOY POP

TJ MONTERDE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalized
3 days ago

Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalized

3 days ago
Shakira has cancelled her concert in Peru's capital on Sunday after being hospitalized with abdominal pain, a setback that...
Music
fbtw
SB19 to kick off &lsquo;Simula at Wakas&rsquo; world tour at Philippine Arena
3 days ago

SB19 to kick off ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour at Philippine Arena

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
P-pop group SB19 will start its “Simula at Wakas” world tour at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in May.&n...
Music
fbtw
BINI announces dates for &lsquo;BINIverse&rsquo; world tour&nbsp;
3 days ago

BINI announces dates for ‘BINIverse’ world tour 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
P-pop group BINI is going to bring its ‘BINIverse’ show to the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and North America...
Music
fbtw
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit
4 days ago

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with