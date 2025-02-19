BINI to headline Clark music festival before â€˜BINIverseâ€™ world tour

BINI to headline Clark music festival before ‘BINIverse’ world tour

BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI will headline both days of the Aurora Music Festival before fully embarking on its "BINIverse" world tour later this year.

This marks the first time an artist will headline both days of the music festival that will take place at the grounds of Clark Global City in Pampanga.

Joining BINI as headliners for Day 1 on May 3 is singer-songwriter and former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

Completing the Day 1 line-up are Moira Dela Torre, Arthur Nery, BGYO, and TJ Monterde, the latter having just finished three sold-out shows at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cup of Joe will be co-headlining with the girl group on the second day of the festival on May 4, with the line-up filled by Maki, Dionela, Flow G, and Over October.

The latter line-up will be an exciting one for BINI's fans called Blooms, given that members of the girl group have appeared in some of the artists' music videos.

Maloi is heavily featured in Maki's "Dilaw," Jhoanna stars in Cup of Joe's "Misteryoso," and Stacey has a brief cameo in Dionela's "Sining" with Jay R.

Outside of the music festival, over 20 hot air balloons are expected to take to the sky to fill it with colors and shapes.

BINI kicked off its "BINIverse" world tour by becoming the first local act to stage a sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena last February 15.

Two weeks after the Aurora Music Festival, BINI will start the global part of the tour in Dubai, then move to London, and end May in New York.

The girl group will perform in 10 more US cities throughout June and end the tour on June 21 in Vancouver, Canada.

