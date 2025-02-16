BINI kicks off 'Grand BINIverse' world tour at Philippine Arena

BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI successfully held the kickoff of its "Grand BINIverse" world tour with a sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

BINI became the first local act to stage a sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, filling the 55,000-seat venue with their fans known as Blooms.

The group is set to perform in Singapore, Dubai, London, and the United States of America, with more places to be added soon.

During the concert, the group received its 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards win for Best Asia Act.

The group also received the Number 1 Filipino act in 2024 by Billboard Philippines.

Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Mikha, Stacey, Jhoanna and Sheena gave a glimpse of their six-track extended play (EP) consisting of English songs, such as "Cherry On Top," "Cherry On Top Binimo Remix," "Blink Twice," "Zero Pressure," "Secrets," and "Out of My Head."

The girls also announced that Blooms will have the chance to write a song for them.

BINI opened the concert with "Salamin Salamin," "No Fear" and "Feel Good."

The group then performed the ballad version of "Lagi," the R&B version of "Ang Huling Cha Cha," followed by "Diyan Ka Lang."

BINI performed all of their songs, including their new song "Blink Twice" to the delight of their fans.

The P-pop group surprised its fans with the performance of "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi" when the girls came up to the upper box section of the arena.

BINI closed their concert with their hit songs "Na Na Na" and "Pantropiko."

