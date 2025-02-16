^

Music

BINI kicks off 'Grand BINIverse' world tour at Philippine Arena

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 9:41am
BINI kicks off 'Grand BINIverse' world tour at Philippine Arena
BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI successfully held the kickoff of its "Grand BINIverse" world tour with a sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

BINI became the first local act to stage a sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, filling the 55,000-seat venue with their fans known as Blooms.

The group is set to perform in Singapore, Dubai, London, and the United States of America, with more places to be added soon.

During the concert, the group received its 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards win for Best Asia Act. 

@jmilsev22

BINI Dyan Ka Lang Philippine Arena

? original sound - JMilSev 22

The group also received the Number 1 Filipino act in 2024 by Billboard Philippines. 

Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Mikha, Stacey, Jhoanna and Sheena gave a glimpse of their six-track extended play (EP) consisting of English songs, such as  "Cherry On Top," "Cherry On Top Binimo Remix," "Blink Twice," "Zero Pressure," "Secrets," and "Out of My Head."

The girls also announced that Blooms will have the chance to write a song for them. 

BINI opened the concert with "Salamin Salamin," "No Fear" and "Feel Good."

The group then performed the ballad version of "Lagi," the R&B version of "Ang Huling Cha Cha," followed by "Diyan Ka Lang." 

BINI performed all of their songs, including their new song "Blink Twice" to the delight of their fans.  

The P-pop group surprised its fans with the performance of "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi" when the girls came up to the upper box section of the arena. 

BINI closed their concert with their hit songs "Na Na Na" and "Pantropiko."  

RELATEDBINI emotionally renews contract with ABS-CBN, thanks Blooms for support

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manila&rsquo;s first Waterbomb Festival
3 days ago

P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manila’s first Waterbomb Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
P-pop group BILIB is excited to showcase their talent in South Korea's first Waterbomb Festival in the Philippines on February...
Music
fbtw
P-pop soloist Zela hopes Waterbomb Fest leads to more global gigs
4 days ago

P-pop soloist Zela hopes Waterbomb Fest leads to more global gigs

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
P-pop soloist Zela hopes her inclusion in South Korea's Waterbomb Festival in Manila will open more international opport...
Music
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar brings viral diss track to Super Bowl stage
5 days ago

Kendrick Lamar brings viral diss track to Super Bowl stage

5 days ago
Kendrick Lamar commanded one of the world's most high-profile stages Sunday as the Super Bowl's halftime headliner, yet another...
Music
fbtw
BINI, Niki, The Corrs, more Valentine's shows happening this February 2025
7 days ago

BINI, Niki, The Corrs, more Valentine's shows happening this February 2025

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
With couples, families, and significant others planning date ideas or nights in and out, Philstar.com has listed...
Music
fbtw
Elton John announces upcoming release of new studio album
8 days ago

Elton John announces upcoming release of new studio album

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
Elton John said he will release a new studio album in early April, a year-and-a-half after winding down his glittering live...
Music
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show
8 days ago

Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

By Agence France-Presse | 8 days ago
Kendrick Lamar said he had never imagined he would perform at the Super Bowl when he was starting out. In 2022, he appeared...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with