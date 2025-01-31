Daniel Caesar, Honne returning to Wanderland as headliners

MANILA, Philippines — R&B and soul singer Daniel Caesar and synth-pop duo Honne are coming back to the Philippines to headline Wanderland as the music festival marks its 10th year.

Both have performed at Wanderland before: Honne performed at the 2017 and 2019 editions, with Caesar's inclusion in between those years.

Caesar will headline the first day of Wanderland 2025 with a lineup that includes Australian singer Chet Faker, indie-pop act Dayglow, Korean duo 92914, and Singaporean singer-songwriter Regina Song.

Honne will lead the following day with pop-rock band Plain White T's, Australian acts The Paper Kites and Hermitude, Chinese-Canadian singer Yung Kai, Korean band Pryvt, and Thai singer-songwriter Mindfreakkk.

Representing local artists are Mayonnaise, Sinosikat?, Toneejay, Waiian, and Alyson on Day 1. Urbandub, Dilaw, and Nameless Kids will take the stage on the second day.

The Paper Kites actually performed at Wanderland back in 2014, while Urbandub's Gabby Alipe and John Dinopol were in the 2017 edition.

There will also be installations by One/Zero and Distort Monsters, as well as live art by Yok Joaquin, Jethro Olba, Jill Arteche, and Ross Du.

Tickets to the music festival are already available in three different forms — Regular, Star, and Wanderbuddies — all of them standing and without barriers dividing ticket holders

The Regular Weekend Pass costs P8,690 (P6,530 early entry) for both days. A Regular Day Pass also goes for P6,530, the admission day to be selected by the buyer.

The Star or VIP Weekend Pass worth P16,250 includes access to an exclusive viewing deck, express entrance and merchandise lanes, VIP toilets, two free drinks, and an exclusive kit.

The limited-time Wanderbuddies Weekend package has five tickets for both days: Regular package goes for P37,850 (making it P7,570 per person) and Star package is P64,850 (P12,970 each).

The 2025 Wanderland Music & Arts Festival will be on March 22 and 23 at Alabang's Filinvest City Events Grounds.

RELATED: Ben&Ben, December Avenue headline 2025 Fusion music fest