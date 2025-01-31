Ben&Ben, December Avenue headline 2025 Fusion music fest

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Ben&Ben, December Avenue, and Zack Tabudlo will headline the return of the Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival this March 15 taking place in the CCP Open Grounds.

Joining them in the concert directed by Paul Basinillo are The Itchyworms, Barbie Almalbis, Alamat, KAIA, Maki, Jan Francis, and ALLMO$T, as well as other rising stars and DJs.

The music festival was founded a decade ago with the vision of uniting all forms of OPM into a single grand celebration, over the years evolving into a cultural movement for Filipinos to take pride in their artistry.



"While international acts continuously fill arenas and festivals across the country, our own artists and music deserve the same level of support. Fusion is here to make that happen — to give Filipino music the recognition it deserves," said Fusion's founder Gladys Basinillo.

Paul described this year's milestone concert, carrying the theme "Musika Natin 'To!," as a declaration of OPM not just being a show but an all-day, immerseive festival extending beyond the main stage.

"This is our chance to set the standard for what a modern Filipino music festival can be — something that rivals international festivals, with our own unique identity," Paul said.

He added that the event will not only celebrate OPM in the past 10 years, but also for the next generation of artists and fans. They also hope to showcase the passion behind live events.

"As we showcase to the country and the world our passion for OPM, we hope to inspire more institutions, organizations, and every Filipino to join us in this journey of putting our OPM as front and center in our music scene," Gladys ended.

