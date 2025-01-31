^

Music

Ben&Ben, December Avenue headline 2025 Fusion music fest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 12:21pm
Ben&Ben, December Avenue headline 2025 Fusion music fest
Ben&Ben
Toia Avenido, Google Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Ben&Ben, December Avenue, and Zack Tabudlo will headline the return of the Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival this March 15 taking place in the CCP Open Grounds. 

Joining them in the concert directed by Paul Basinillo are The Itchyworms, Barbie Almalbis, Alamat, KAIA, Maki, Jan Francis, and ALLMO$T, as well as other rising stars and DJs. 

The music festival was founded a decade ago with the vision of uniting all forms of OPM into a single grand celebration, over the years evolving into a cultural movement for Filipinos to take pride in their artistry.
 
"While international acts continuously fill arenas and festivals across the country, our own artists and music deserve the same level of support. Fusion is here to make that happen — to give Filipino music the recognition it deserves," said Fusion's founder Gladys Basinillo.

Related: Bus shuttles now available for BINI's World Tour concert in Philippine Arena

Paul described this year's milestone concert, carrying the theme "Musika Natin 'To!," as a declaration of OPM not just being a show but an all-day, immerseive festival extending beyond the main stage.

"This is our chance to set the standard for what a modern Filipino music festival can be — something that rivals international festivals, with our own unique identity," Paul said.

He added that the event will not only celebrate OPM in the past 10 years, but also for the next generation of artists and fans. They also hope to showcase the passion behind live events. 

"As we showcase to the country and the world our passion for OPM, we hope to inspire more institutions, organizations, and every Filipino to join us in this journey of putting our OPM as front and center in our music scene," Gladys ended.

RELATED'No one sings louder': Maroon 5 hails Filipinos as 'best singers'

BEN&BEN

DECEMBER AVENUE

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

FUSION

ZACK TABUDLO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'No one sings louder': Maroon 5 hails Filipinos as 'best singers'
3 days ago

'No one sings louder': Maroon 5 hails Filipinos as 'best singers'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Pop-rock band Maroon 5 once again praised the singing abilities of Filipinos as the musical act visited the Philippines for...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Bamboo sings Coldplay's 'Fix You'
4 days ago

WATCH: Bamboo sings Coldplay's 'Fix You'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Bamboo covered Coldplay's hit song "Fix You" during the VLive concert in SM Mall of Asia...
Music
fbtw
Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show
5 days ago

Sandara Park returns to the Philippines to host new talent show

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park returned to the Philippines to host TV5's new talent show "Be the Next: 9 Dreamers."
Music
fbtw
Elton John, Paul McCartney warn UK government over AI copyright threat
6 days ago

Elton John, Paul McCartney warn UK government over AI copyright threat

6 days ago
Two of Britain's leading music icons, Elton John and Paul McCartney, urged the UK government on Sunday to protect creative...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with