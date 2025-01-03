Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' most-streamed song on Spotify for 2024

In this file photograph taken on October 10, 2021, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — "Birds of a Feather" by singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is the most-streamed song on Spotify for 2024, just edging out fellow pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and her hit track "Espresso."

Eilish's song from her third album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" obtained 1,775,172,881 streams, around 650,000 more than Carpenter's "Espresso," which had 1.774 billion streams.

Both tracks will be competing for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with "Birds of a Feather" also up for Song of the Year.

It is a great yearend feat for Eilish's song, which finished third on Spotify's Top 10 Songs Globally list — topped by "Espresso" and behind Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" — when the streaming platform released its Wrapped data.

"Birds of a Feather" also appeared on Spotify's Most-Viral Songs Globally list, sandwiched between "Beatiful Things" and top-ranked "Die With A Smile" by Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

In yet another separate list, Spotify's Most-Streamed Albums Globally, "Hit Me Hard and Soft" was second to Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" and ahead of Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet."

Carpenter and Eilish's albums will also go head-to-head in the upcoming Grammys, specifically Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Eilish is currently on a break from touring the album, resuming this February in Australia after the Grammys takes place.

