ITZY, HONNE to perform at BGC New Yearâ€™s Eve concert

ITZY, HONNE to perform at BGC New Year’s Eve concert

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group ITZY and English duo HONNE are returning to the Philippines to headline a New Year's Eve concert in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

Joining the two global acts in the event taking place along BGC's 5th Avenue are local artists Sarah Geronimo and Rico Blanco.

Apart from the musical performances, BGC will also be unveiling new LED displays that will be set across the stage where the artists will perform, raising the concert's immersive experience.

Restaurants in the nearby Bonifacio High Street are expected to remain open past midnight, and capping the night up is a grand pyromusical display.

Last year's BGC New Year's Eve concert saw performances from Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Seulgi, as well as local acts Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan, and Adie.

ITZY was just in the Philippines last August for its "Born to Be" concert in the Mall of Asia Arena, while HONNE briefly stopped by the following month for an album signing with fans.

RELATED: Juan Karlos surprises fans with performance outside MOA Arena at 1st major solo concert