Linkin Park to bring 'From Zero World Tour' to Jakarta with new vocalist

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 7:14pm
Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong during the livestream of the band on September 6, 2024
Linkin Park via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Linkin Park will bring their “From Zero World Tour” to Jakarta, Indonesia on February 16, 2025.

Presented by Live Nation, TEM Presents, and PK Entertainment, the concert promises an unforgettable night of music and energy that fans have been eagerly waiting for. 

Tickets for the concert in Jakarta will be available for purchase starting with the LPU Legacy Presale on December 2, open from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. This will be followed by the LPU Passport Plus Presale on the same day, starting at 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. LP Newsletter Presale will commence on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., followed by the General On Sale starting from December 4 at 10 a.m.

After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones, Linkin Park — composed of Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain — announced "From Zero World Tour" will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Novarock and more.

Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience the brand’s raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” said Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. 'From Zero' is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band’s first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they’ll perform both new hits like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career.

With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accolades from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times on their recent singles, Linkin Park’s comeback has proven they are more influential than ever. The band’s recent late-night performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" showcased their timeless appeal.

