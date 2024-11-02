^

Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You' mix

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 9:30am
Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You' mix
Singer Erik Santos at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Erik Santos is set to release his “Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You” mix that will be part of his upcoming album, “Erik Santos: Greatest Hits Live!” next week.

“Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You” is one of his memorable performances at the sold-out “MilEStone: The 20th Anniversary Concert” held last October 6, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

During the launch of the “Greatest Hits Live!" album at Ayala Museum, Erik looked back on the milestones of “Pabigyang Muli,” composed by ABS-CBN Music Operations and Creative Head Jonathan Manalo.

“’Pagbigyang Muli’ became no. 1 for almost one year in almost all the charts since its release back in 2004 and I am so blessed to have been given this very beautiful masterpiece that is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year,” Erik said during the album launch.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Greatest Hits Live” is set for release in February 2025 and will feature 15 tracks from his performances at the concert. Aside from its digital release, the album will also be available on double vinyl format.

Meanwhile, Erik will be releasing a docu-concert that will be available for streaming soon. He is also working on a new album to be released next year.  

Watch out for the release of Erik’s “Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You” mix on various streaming platforms this November 8.

RELATEDSB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose

