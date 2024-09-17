'Honorary Filipino' David Archuleta remains a stellar entertainer in return to 'second home'

David Archuleta performs 'Crush' to cap off his concert in New Frontier Theater last September 14, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Over 16 years since his stint on "American Idol," David Archuleta remains a popular figure in the Philippines, as evidently seen in his first concert in six years in his self-proclaimed "second home."

Super Awesome Productions handled David's return to the country by staging a concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater last September 14, where he performed his best hits and a select number of covers.

David began the night performing "I'm Yours" accompanied by MJ Arda and Kobe Ramos of local hip-hop dance group A-Team, followed by "Invincible."

The crowd got their first jolt of energy when David sang his hit track "A Little Too Not Over You," everyone standing on their feet even as David dropped to his knees onstage several times.

"There's so many of you here tonight, my gosh!" David said, wiping his sweat away with a towel and noting it was already his eighth time in the Philippines.

Prior to the concert, David had been in the country for several days now so he shared he'd already tasted "all the goods" like Halo-Halo, mangoes, Sinigang and Pancit.

After a touching story about how he came out three years ago, David sang his latest single "Hell Together," which he dedicated to his mother Lupe.

The night turned up once more when he performed in succession "Up," a mash-up of "Zero Gravity" and "Something 'Bout Love," which had everyone dancing, and "Afraid To Love."

The instrumentalists played Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" as the crowd sang along, while David changed into a different outfit, and when he reemerged onstage, he quipped about needing a break from all the dancing.

David surprised everyone by inviting onstage Morissette, who teased everyone by offering to give away David's towel.

Morissette said it was a full-circle moment for her as she was part of "Nandito Ako," the teleserye David appeared in over a decade ago.

The two singers then covered Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's recent collaboration "Die With A Smile," and when David's microphone broke halfway through, they ended the song sharing Morissette's.

Back to being alone onstage, David sang "Notice Me," then moved to the keyboard to perform Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" from the "Barbie" movie.

David then teased he had new music coming out and played a pop song demo from his phone, "Who better than to share it with (but with) my second family, the Philippines?"

As if he didn't do enough to prove his "honorary Filipino" title, David also performed a cover of Side A's "Forevermore."

The singer took another break as the instrumentalist tuned up and came back wearing a bright red suit to perform, "OK, All Right;" and a mash-up of "Movin'" and Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso."

Everyone stood up again when David sang "Touch My Hand," reaching out to people in the front seats while everyone else turned on their phone lights.

Someone in the crowd threw a stuffed unicorn onstage before David sang "Faith In Me," while MJ and Kobe threw shirts into the audience, and David ended the main set saying: "Thank you Manila, mahal ko kayo."

"Philippines, again thank you so much, thank you for always making me feel welcome, know I'll keep coming back," David said to begin the encore portion. "I hope you all know... nandito ako."

And with that, David performed his popular cover of Ogie Alcasid's "Nandito Ako," nailing each Filipino word.

The concert ended with an emphatic performance of "Crush," and as confetti rained onstage, David exclaimed once more exclaimed, "Mahal ko kayo, maraming salamit!" and a made promise he'd be back again.

RELATED: BINI meets Blooms again after touring North America